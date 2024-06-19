Do HOAs allow you to raise backyard chickens in Texas? It depends.

Depending on the neighborhood, hearing a yardfowl in someone’s backyard could be normal.

But living in a neighborhood with a homeowners association often comes with a different set of rules.

This raises the question, can you raise chickens in the backyard if you live in an HOA?

What is an HOA?

Texas law refers to HOAs as property owners association.

Tex. Prop. Code § 202.001 (2) defines the organization as “an incorporated or unincorporated association owned by or whose members consist primarily of the owners of the property covered by the dedicatory instrument and through which the owners, or the board of directors or similar governing body, manage or regulate the residential subdivision, planned unit development, condominium or townhouse regime, or similar planned development.”

This law has two tiers: HOAs for condominium owners and HOAs for homeowners in neighborhood subdivisions.

Is it optional to join an HOA in Texas?

Not really. When you buy a property in an HOA-governed community, you are obliged to become a member of the association and abide by its rules and regulations, which you cannot legally decline.

If you’re dealing with a voluntary HOA, you may have the option not to join the HOA, but you could still be prone to certain rules and restrictions that are included in your property deed or local ordinances. Be sure to ask your realtor about these options.

According to the Foundation for Community Association Research, about 75.5 million Americans live in a HOA neighborhood. More than 75 percent of new housing built for sale is part of a community association. If you’re buying a home in 2024, you’re likely to live in a neighborhood with an HOA.

According to the Community Association Institute, 1 in 3 owner-occupied homes in Texas are governed by more than 21,000 associations operating in the state.

Are Texans allowed to have chickens in their backyard?

City ordinances vary, and HOAs have their own code that property owners agree to when the home is purchased.

Texans can see what the law says about having fowls in their backyard from the Texas Law Library.

Do HOAs allow chickens in backyards?

When an owner purchases a property governed by an HOA, they agree to abide by the rules set by the HOA. These rules are detailed in the deed restrictions or the covenants, conditions, and restrictions.

Since there isn’t an official state law prohibiting HOAs from blocking property owners from farming chickens in their backyards, the onus is up to the association.

What can and can’t be regulated can be seen on the Texas State Law Library website.

To circumvent certain restrictions, an HOA board is required to make amendments to a deed restriction and vote if a specific number of homeowners request it. The amendment becomes part of the HOA's rules if 67% of the community votes in favor of it, according to the State Bar of Texas.

What is the Texas Right to Farm Act?

The Texas Right To Farm Act aims to raise the burden of proof if a plaintiff files claims against agricultural operations involving complaints about dust, odors, flies, or noise. According to AgriLife.org, Texas Right to Farm statute can really be divided into three sections: (1) protection from lawsuits by other persons/entities, (2) protection from regulations prohibiting improvements and (3) protection from other local regulations.

Then, there's the Right to Farm constitutional amendment, also known as Proposition 1.

According to the Texas Department of Agriculture, Proposition 1 gives the right to operate wildlife management programs on owned or leased land.

The amendment could be interpreted to mean landowners or renters are allowed to farm on their property with few restrictions. If a community brought the issue to an HOA board, the Right to Farm amendment might help those looking to modify an HOA's rule on raising chickens.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Do HOAs allow backyard chickens in Texas? It depends