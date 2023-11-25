HOA Q&A: Can our Association legally implement restrictions on renting units, houses?

Editor’s note: Attorneys at Goede, DeBoest & Cross respond to questions about Florida community association law. The firm represents community associations throughout Florida and focuses on condominium and homeowner association law, real estate law, civil litigation, estate planning and commercial transactions.

Q: I am on the Board of my Association and am writing to ask your opinion on a matter that has been under discussion among the members of my Association. We have been experiencing a large number of sales of units in the development recently. The problem we are seeing is that some of the new buyers are intending to use their unit for rental purposes. The increase in the number of units used for rent, either seasonally or annually, will affect our standing with the insurance company by increasing our premium. It is unfortunate, also, that some renters don’t treat the common areas and facilities with care and respect. This adds to the cost of upkeep of the development. Association members have been discussing implementing restrictions on rentals. May we, legally, implement restrictions on renting units in our association? Your advice is greatly appreciated. Thank you. -- West Palm Beach

A: Yes, a condominium association may adopt an amendment prohibiting unit owners from renting their units, or altering the duration of the rental term, or specifying or limiting the number of times unit owners are entitled to rent their units during a specified period. However, please note that per section 718.110(13), Florida Statutes, any such amendment would only apply to unit owners who consent to the amendment and unit owners who acquire title to their units after the effective date of that amendment.

Common rental restrictions include: (i) specifying or limiting the number of times an owner can rent their unit during a specified time, (ii) imposing a mandatory waiting period before a unit owner can rent their unit, and (iii) imposing a rental cap to limit the number of rental units in the community that can be rented at any one time.

In regard to homeowners associations with more than 15 parcel owners, per section 720.306(h), Florida Statutes, any governing document, or amendment to a governing document, that is enacted after July 1, 2021, and that prohibits or regulates rental agreements applies only to a parcel owner who acquires title to the parcel after the effective date of the governing document or amendment, or to a parcel owner who consents, individually or through a representative, to the governing document or amendment. Section 720.306(h), Florida Statutes, also clarifies that a rental prohibition or regulation that does not apply to a current title holder (because that unit owner did not consent to the amendment) also will not apply to a subsequent title holder following certain changes in ownership. Particularly, the rental prohibition or regulation will not apply to an heir who acquires the title as a result of the prior owner’s death or where the title is transferred from the prior owner to an entity affiliated with a prior owner. Instead, the prohibition or regulation will only apply once the heir or affiliated entity transfers title to another party.

It is important to note in section 720.306(h), Florida Statutes, the following restrictions put in place on or after July 1, 2021, by a homeowner’s association, once adopted into an association’s governing documents, will apply to all owners in the association regardless of when or how the owner’s title was acquired and regardless of how that owner voted as to an amendment adopting said restrictions. Specifically, an association may amend its governing documents to prohibit or regulate rental agreements for a term of less than 6 months and may prohibit the rental of a parcel for more than three times in a calendar year, and such amendments shall apply to all parcel owners.

It is recommended that your association review your governing documents and consult with legal counsel before implementing any such rental restrictions.

Q: My condominium association is discussing amending its Declaration in order to change the frequency and duration of leases. There have even been suggestions that the association prohibit new unit owners from leasing their units for a period of one year after they first purchase the unit. Is this permissible? --Sunrise

A: Yes, the proposed amendments that you mention are permissible. However, please note that section 718.110(13), Florida Statutes, provides that an amendment prohibiting unit owners from renting their units, or altering the duration of the rental term, or limiting the frequency that unit owners are entitled to rent their unit applies only to unit owners who consent to the amendment and unit owners who acquire title to their units after the effective date of the amendment. Accordingly, if a unit owner votes “no” to the proposed amendment or does not vote at all, he/she will not be subject to the proposed amendment. Many unit owners argue that if they vote “yes” to the amendment, they are limiting themselves, while the other owners who did not vote or voted “no” can continue renting under the previous leasing provisions. This is true and is a main factor as to why these proposed amendments are typically difficult for an association to pass. If the association still wants to pursue the leasing amendment, I recommend speaking with legal counsel regarding alternative amendments that the association could propose to the membership that would still accomplish the association’s goals.

