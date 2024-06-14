HMSHost, NASCAR partner for newest dining destination at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

BETHESDA, Maryland — Global restaurateur HMSHost, part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) and a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, has teamed up with NASCAR to create the ultimate pit stop at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, NASCAR Drafthouse. The new dining spot will have travelers racing to Terminal 1 to fuel up on a turbo-charged, all-day menu of Southern comfort favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a full bar and convenient grab-and-go options.

The officially licensed NASCAR Drafthouse bolsters HMSHost‘s long-time presence at STL. The 90-seat full-service restaurant and bar, located in Terminal 1 near gate C15, is poised to become a sought-after destination for NASCAR fans of all ages, with its memorabilia-adorned walls, numerous TVs, and menu offering a range of hearty, flavorful appetizers, entrées, burgers, sandwiches and early-morning fare.

“NASCAR is an icon of the motorsport world, and HMSHost is thrilled for the opportunity to offer travelers and diehard NASCAR fans a fun new food and beverage experience at St. Louis Lambert International Airport,” said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Bryan Loden. “NASCAR Drafthouse pairs the energy of this renowned racing brand with HMSHost‘s culinary expertise to create a restaurant that makes a traveler‘s journey as exciting as their ultimate destination. We are proud of our continued partnership with St. Louis Airport Authority to transform the passenger experience.”

“St. Louis is a passionate NASCAR market, and we‘re thrilled to partner with an industry leader like HMSHost to bring the NASCAR Drafthouse concept to life here, providing visitors to and from the region a great new spot to refuel on the road,” said Megan Malayter, managing director, licensing and consumer products at NASCAR.

“NASCAR Drafthouse is a unique experience for travelers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport,” said STL‘s Airport Director and CEO Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “The restaurant also satisfies patrons with its Southern comfort food selections. We are proud to be the airport location for this first-of-a-kind dining experience.”

Travelers starting their morning at NASCAR Drafthouse can dine on breakfast options like flaky biscuits and sausage gravy, a diced ham omelet with mushrooms and cheddar, or a sweet and savory beignet. The lunch and dinner menu features an assortment of stick-to-your-ribs BBQ and seafood dishes such as farm-raised fried catfish, spicy grilled shrimp and creamy grits, chicken fried steak, and tender pulled pork mac and cheese. Juicy burgers, classic sandwiches, gumbo, and salads round out travelers‘ multitude of options, with a selection of convenient grab-and-go choices available, as well.

NASCAR Drafthouse visitors can also enjoy an impressive array of draft and canned beer that includes Anheuser-Busch products as well as wine and specialty cocktails like “The Caborita” and “The Checkered Flag,” featuring Cabo Wabo Tequila. The spirits menu even includes moonshine — a nod to NASCAR‘s earliest days when numerous future race-car drivers got their start as moonshine runners, building fast cars to haul illegal moonshine throughout the Southeast. Alongside several Sugarlands Shine offerings, NASCAR Drafthouse also features Midnight Moon®, the award-winning moonshine inspired by the family recipe of legendary bootlegger and NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson. Of course, an abundance of non-alcoholic beverages are available, as well, including Coca-Cola and Monster Energy products.

NASCAR Drafthouse at St. Louis Lambert International Airport is open seven days a week from 4:30 a.m. — 9 p.m.