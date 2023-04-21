'You would be crazy not to buy these!': Score these popular earbuds for less than $20

Earbuds are readily available everywhere you turn, but that's both a blessing and a curse. With so many options, it can be tough to figure out which ones you should try — but when they're almost waterproof, cost less than $20, and have 50 hours of battery life, it's hard to say no. We're talking, of course, about the Hkerr Bluetooth Earbuds. They're down to just $19.99 right now with the on-page coupon.

HKERR Hkerr Wireless Earbuds $20 $30 Save $10 with coupon A comfortable fit makes all-day listening as easy as pressing Play. Save $10 with coupon $20 at Amazon

The Hkerr Wireless Buds come with a similar design to AirPod Pros, featuring a half in-ear design. The silicon ear tip ensures a tighter fit and a better seal to improve both sound quality and provide noise cancellation, although these aren't actively noise cancelling. The fit means they fit more securely without falling out, even if you're in the middle of a tough run.

Pairing is simple, too — as easy as a single step, you might say. Your device should detect these earbuds when you open the case, and you can choose to connect them through the Bluetooth menu. After that, the buds will automatically connect whenever you open the case and slide them into your ears. They come with 12mm drivers for clear sound quality on both ends of the spectrum, both treble and bass.

The battery life is impressive, too, with a total of 50 hours of playback time when paired with the charging case. These are also IPX7 waterproof, which means you can wear them out in the rain or get a bit sweaty without worry — though you probably shouldn't take a shower while wearing them. Oh, did we mention the case has a built-in LED that displays the amount of charge that's left?

The best part? Should something go wrong, these come with a 30-day money back guarantee and/or a free replacement.

With 50+ hours of battery life, you can keep the party going until you can't dance anymore. (Photo: Amazon)

"I have had many earbuds, and most of them are either too bulky or they fall out of my ear very easily. These earbuds fit comfortably and feel stable. They don’t stick out from my head," said one five-star reviewer. "The sound is clear and can go pretty loud. The sensors aren’t 'annoyingly sensitive.' In the past with some earbuds, with the tiniest touch the songs start skipping everywhere, volume goes up and down, and most times I hit it by mistake. The sensor on these are nice. I 100% recommend them. At this price point, for what you’re getting, you would be crazy not to buy these!"

"I’m amazed at how good these are, sound is so clear if I’m listening to music or even using them for a phone call. The fact that I can’t hear my four teenage boys' music while I have them in is a big bonus! Battery life is excellent; charged them yesterday morning and still going strong this evening. I will definitely be getting another pair of these because my husband is borrowing them for tomorrow and I know I won’t be getting them back! Highly recommend these!" said one parent.

HKERR Hkerr Wireless Earbuds $20 $30 Save $10 with coupon Waterproof and long-lasting, these buds are ideal for day-to-day use or for rocking a new personal best at the gym. Save $10 with coupon $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

