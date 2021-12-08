Hit a holiday home run with gifts for sports lovers — starting at just $16!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for an out-of-this world gift for the ultimate sports fanatic? We know just the thing. (Photo: The Grommet)

You know those sports fans who are impossible to shop for? They're the ones who have all the team jerseys and hats but have no interest in receiving non-sports items. The secret to gift-giving success for these loved ones is to suss out unusual gifts that they haven't seen before. If that seems like an impossible task, you don't need to worry — we've done the work for you!

Here, we've rounded up five gifts for your favorite super fan from The Grommet, an online marketplace that sells unique goods for those with diverse tastes. The Grommet is full of items that your super fan will enjoy using and displaying, but these are the gifts we'll be giving this year.

Team pride is on display game day and beyond! (Photo: The Grommet)

This glove is manufactured with a heat-proof cotton and has a thumb design to ensure a secure fit. Choose from five different leagues (NFL, NHL, NCAA, MLB and military).

"I bought SIX for family members with their appropriate favorite teams," raves one fan. "They LOVE them! The quality of this item is super. IMO, good value for the price."

$16 at The Grommet

Every time they set their drink down, they'll be looking at one of the most iconic venues in all of sports. (Photo: The Grommet)

Available in MLB, NFL, NHL and college teams, these coasters come in a pack of two and feature a raised 3-D effect and original hand-drawn artwork. The non-slip backing ensures they won't move when the drink is lifted.

"These were a gift for a University of Georgia grad. He liked them so much [...] they are on display in his office."

$20 at The Grommet

Is this a cutting board or a scrapbook? We can't tell! (Photo: The Grommet)

A cutting board is more than a utilitarian object when it's this fun. The plastic board is available with scrapbook-like imagery of your fan's favorite MLB, NFL or college team.

"I bought this as a gift for a friend whose life revolves around cooking and the Cubs. It was perfect. She loved it," says a proud gift giver.

$20 at The Grommet

We know this is technically an ornament, but something tells us your fan will want to hang this up all year round. (Photo: The Grommet)

Made from solid hand-hammered aluminum, this ornament can be hung on the Christmas tree in December and then hung on the wall for the next 11 months. It's available for 29 NFL teams, ensuring something for every football fan.

"Very nice gift for the sports fan or for yourself," writes one shopper. "Excellent quality and was larger than I expected which was a nice surprise. Will definitely buy again."

$25 at The Grommet

Your fan's favorite stadium is immortalized in art form. (Photo: The Grommet)

This is a gift that comes with a bonus — a photo of you (or anyone else you choose) next to their favorite stadium. It comes ready to hang, but can also be used with the included stand.

One happy customer says: "I bought the Atlanta Falcons frame because my son was able to play a game of football in that stadium. It’s a very nice frame and created a very cool display of a memory he will keep forever."

$27 $30 at The Grommet

Everyone needs a proper grill kit, and bonus points if it has their favorite school etched on the handles. (Photo: The Grommet)

This fun, three-piece grill set lets sports fans celebrate a win in style. The spatula's laser-cut design will sear in the team logo, and the grill fork doubles as a bottle opener. The sets are available in styles for NCAA, NHL, NFL and MLB teams.

$50 at The Grommet

