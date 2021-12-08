Hit a holiday home run with gifts for sports lovers — starting at just $16!

Vinciane Ngomsi
·Yahoo Sports Contributor
·3 min read

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Chiefs oven mitt, Royals frame and Patriots ornament.
Looking for an out-of-this world gift for the ultimate sports fanatic? We know just the thing. (Photo: The Grommet)

You know those sports fans who are impossible to shop for? They're the ones who have all the team jerseys and hats but have no interest in receiving non-sports items. The secret to gift-giving success for these loved ones is to suss out unusual gifts that they haven't seen before. If that seems like an impossible task, you don't need to worry — we've done the work for you! 

Here, we've rounded up five gifts for your favorite super fan from The Grommet, an online marketplace that sells unique goods for those with diverse tastes. The Grommet is full of items that your super fan will enjoy using and displaying, but these are the gifts we'll be giving this year. 

#1 Fan Oven Mitt

Red and yellow glove with Chiefs logo and #1 fan on finger.
Team pride is on display game day and beyond! (Photo: The Grommet)

This glove is manufactured with a heat-proof cotton and has a thumb design to ensure a secure fit. Choose from five different leagues (NFL, NHL, NCAA, MLB and military).

"I bought SIX for family members with their appropriate favorite teams," raves one fan. "They LOVE them! The quality of this item is super. IMO, good value for the price."

$16 at The Grommet

3D Stadium Coaster Set

Square coaster with Alabama football stadium and school logo.
Every time they set their drink down, they'll be looking at one of the most iconic venues in all of sports. (Photo: The Grommet)

Available in MLB, NFL, NHL and college teams, these coasters come in a pack of two and feature a raised 3-D effect and original hand-drawn artwork. The non-slip backing ensures they won't move when the drink is lifted. 

"These were a gift for a University of Georgia grad. He liked them so much [...] they are on display in his office."

$20 at The Grommet

Memorabilia Cutting Board

Cutting board with Dallas Cowboys images.
Is this a cutting board or a scrapbook? We can't tell! (Photo: The Grommet)

A cutting board is more than a utilitarian object when it's this fun. The plastic board is available with scrapbook-like imagery of your fan's favorite MLB, NFL or college team.

"I bought this as a gift for a friend whose life revolves around cooking and the Cubs. It was perfect. She loved it," says a proud gift giver.

$20 at The Grommet

Aluminum NFL Ornament

Laser engraved Patriots aluminum ornament.
We know this is technically an ornament, but something tells us your fan will want to hang this up all year round. (Photo: The Grommet)

Made from solid hand-hammered aluminum, this ornament can be hung on the Christmas tree in December and then hung on the wall for the next 11 months. It's available for 29 NFL teams, ensuring something for every football fan.

"Very nice gift for the sports fan or for yourself," writes one shopper. "Excellent quality and was larger than I expected which was a nice surprise. Will definitely buy again."

$25 at The Grommet

3D Stadium Picture Frame

Photo frame with a stock photo and the Royals&#39; Kauffman Stadium.
Your fan's favorite stadium is immortalized in art form. (Photo: The Grommet)

This is a gift that comes with a bonus — a photo of you (or anyone else you choose) next to their favorite stadium. It comes ready to hang, but can also be used with the included stand. 

One happy customer says: "I bought the Atlanta Falcons frame because my son was able to play a game of football in that stadium. It’s a very nice frame and created a very cool display of a memory he will keep forever."

$27 $30 at The Grommet

Team Spirit 3-Piece BBQ Set

Grill tongs, spatula and fork with Michigan on the handles
Everyone needs a proper grill kit, and bonus points if it has their favorite school etched on the handles. (Photo: The Grommet)

This fun, three-piece grill set lets sports fans celebrate a win in style. The spatula's laser-cut design will sear in the team logo, and the grill fork doubles as a bottle opener. The sets are available in styles for NCAA, NHL, NFL and MLB teams.

$50 at The Grommet

More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Fitness Gifts for the Gym-Lover in Your Life

    These gifts are perfect for the men and women in your life who love to work out. We found must-have gear for all gym lovers, from gear to apparel—even snacks!

  • 36 Holiday Gifts Even “Difficult” People Will Love

    For the most part, we actually enjoy buying gifts. As professional shoppers, we delight in finding that one trinket that’s going to surprise our loved ones, but there are always outliers in this shopping scenario — the people that leave us hemming, hawing, and endlessly scrolling to find the just-right thing that will satisfy their highly-exacting tastes. The kind-of-difficult ones.You know the type: if you’re going to get this person a sweater, you can’t get them just any sweater; it has to be

  • Beat the Holiday Stress with These Crowd-Pleasing Gift Cards

    From practical one-stop shops to unique luxuries, these gift cards will take the stress out of last minute holiday shopping. Holiday shopping has never been an easy task. See, although gift certificates might have previously been considered lazy, they're now accepted as very smart presents.

  • 8 holiday gifts under $80 for your favorite co-worker

    Everyone in the office will be jealous.

  • Here's 51 Thoughtful Gifts for Seniors They'll Absolutely Love — and Use

    Give them one of these gifts for seniors that they'll enjoy — and actually use! For most people, though, finding the perfect Christmas gift can be a little more stressful – particularly when it comes to certain people. Luckily for us, the Internet makes it easier than ever to find gifts that are fun, thoughtful, and accessible for seniors and older adults.

  • 50 Thoughtful Gifts Under $10 for Everyone on Your List

    These 50 gifts under $10 are thoughtful and useful. These inexpensive gift ideas include personalized presents for adults to best-selling gifts for kids.

  • Your Definitive Guide To The Best Holiday Gift Ideas For 2021

    Take a deep breath. Crack those knuckles. Grab that pen and gift list. Because ’tis the season for holiday shopping and, if all this talk about supply chain shortages is concerning, you best start busting out those online purchasing moves now. But you may not be feeling the holiday shopping spirit quite yet — we hear you, and we’re here to help. After all, Halloween only ended like five minutes ago. So ahead, we put together an all-encompassing lineup featuring all of our most popular holiday gi

  • 70 Christmas Gifts for Dads That Any Son or Daughter Can Give

    Anthony Bourdain visited some of the world's most fascinating places — some popular tourist spots, others completely remote. Now, your dad can follow in his footsteps with this travel guide full of learnings from his most cherished trips.

  • 30 Holiday Gifts Made To Please Your Difficult Mom

    Every year, we run through a frustratingly familiar line of questioning with our moms: “What do you want for [insert holiday/birthday/gift-giving occasion] this year?” And, every 365 days, the answer is the same: "Oh, I don’t really need anything.” Mo-om! Why are you so difficult to shop for? As a person who’s spent her life doing things for other people, she may not have her personal wish list at the ready. Plus, her taste is so specific — you’ve discovered many a previous year’s present collec

  • 44 Thoughtful Gift Ideas Every Family Member Will Appreciate

    Unique and considerate family gifts are out there: it's just a matter of looking in the right places. To help, we've rounded up the best gift ideas the whole family will love and appreciate.

  • Multiply the cheer with dividable gifts — starting at just $4 a pop

    Split up these gift sets to maximize merriment — and savings. That's a wrap!

  • The Sweetest Gift Ideas for the Mom Who Deserves Everything

    Whether you're celebrating her birthday, Christmas or the holidays, these are the best gifts for mom, from useful items to personalized, sentimental jewelry. "Slide your arms through the loops and experience adjustable heat and pain-relieving kneading (choose from three speeds) that's guaranteed to make you think a masseuse has moved in," Oprah said in 2019.

  • These LL Bean shearling slippers are sold every 7 seconds — and they make the best holiday gift

    More than 4 million of these babies have sold in the past five years — grab a pair while you still can.

  • Amazon Gift Cards Are Pretty Much Anywhere, But You Should Really Buy Them Online

    Amazon gift cards are sold online at Amazon.com and in select drug and grocery stores. Here's a list of stores that carry Amazon gift cards, like Best Buy and Walgreens.

  • 55 Unique Gifts for the Best Sister Ever

    From sentimental options to funny finds, your sister will love any one of these clever gifts for sisters — plus, none of them will break the bank, which means you can give them just because. It can hold everything she needs to run errands or for a night out.

  • Working From Home? These 29 Gifts Will Help You Live Your Best, Most Productive Life

    So many of us are working from home right now, and while it's an important way to stay safe and healthy, it still provides its own unique challenges. Now that we've been at this for a while, we've found a few ways to ensure a work day is a productive day. Namely, invest in a great coffee maker, change out of your pajamas, and keep your space clean and organized.

  • Bobby Berk Has the Best Last-Minute Holiday Gift Idea

    It’s been two years since our last “normal” holiday season. Back in 2019 when we cooked our holiday meals and wrapped gifts for family members who traveled great distances to celebrate with us, we had no way of knowing that it was the last holiday season we would physically spend with our families and loved […]

  • 24 Thoughtful Personalized Gift Ideas for All Your Favorite People

    The best gift ideas are thoughtful, so going the personalized route is always a good idea. From custom portraits to jewelry and monogrammed decor, these are the best personalized gifts to give this year.

  • 9 Christmas gifts to give to your best friend (or keep for yourself)

    Show your bestie just how much they mean to you by giving them a gift that they are sure to flip over.

  • Give mom a helping hand for the holidays — 12 tech gifts that make life easier

    Upgrade your gifts for mom with these tech gadgets!