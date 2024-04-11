With history and coastal charm, these two RI towns were named among the best in the US

If you're looking to plan a vacation with a small town feel, USA Today 10Best thinks two Rhode Island towns should be on your list.

USA Today 10Best, which is owned by same parent company as The Providence Journal, is a travel and lifestyle website. In every category nominees are submitted by experts, then narrowed down by editors and voted on by readers to determine the final rankings.

One Rhode Island town placed in "The Best Small towns in the Northeast" and another was named one of the "Best Coastal Town in the U.S." for 2024.

Newport named one of the 'Best Coastal Small Town in U.S.'

Rhode Island has your pick of oceanside escapes when you're making travel plans, but Newport seems to rise to the top. Voters ranked this the No. 6 spot in the country for a coastal getaway.

"This Rhode Island town has a little something for everyone, from breweries and wineries to regattas and Gilded Age mansions — and that's just the start," the article said. "Go paddleboarding or sailing, visit the International Tennis Hall of Fame, hike along the Cliff Walk with gorgeous ocean views, or simply stroll about downtown to grab a bite and do some souvenir shopping."

The winning spot was Stuart, Florida, on the Treasure Coast.

Wickford named one of the 'Best Historic Small Towns'

Shot from a bridge in Wickford Rhode Island

When it comes to the historic small town category, tiny little Wickford is well known for its charm. It was named the best historic small town in the U.S. in 2022. Yankee Magazine recently named it the best small town to live in in New England if you love historic architecture.

Food, history and beaches: Yankee Magazine named these RI towns among best places to live

With all that charm, it's no wonder Wickford was voted the second best historic small town.

"Europeans first settled this Rhode Island community around 1637. Today, it features one of the northeastern United States’ most significant collections of 18th-century dwellings, most of which are on their original foundations," the article said. "The Old Narragansett Church was established in downtown Wickford in 1707 and today stands as the oldest Episcopal church building in the region. One of the area’s most visited historical locations is Smith’s Castle, built in 1678 by the son of one of Wickford’s earliest European settlers."

While it's true Wickford one the category in 2022, this year Ludington, Michigan was voted to the No. 1 spot.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Wickford and Newport, RI voted among best small towns by 10Best USA Today