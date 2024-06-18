The history of “The Arkansas Traveler”

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The phrase “The Arkansas Traveler” should be a familiar one to native Arkansans.

From being the name of the University of Arkansas’ student newspaper to being the full title of Little Rock’s minor league baseball team The Travs, the “The Arkansas Traveler” has permeated many areas of Arkansan culture. But where does it come from?

Arkansas Traveller: Scene in the back woods of Arkansas by Currier & Ives, 1870. (COURTESY: The Library of Congress)

Origins in the Ozarks

The origins of the Arkansas iteration of the Traveler narrative are traced back to 1840, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The story starts with Sandford “Sandy” Faulkner, a Kentuckian turned Arkansan. Faulkner, born in 1803, managed his family’s cotton plantations in Chicot County while serving in the Arkansas Militia’s Second Brigade.

During a political tour in 1840, Faulkner found himself lost in unfamiliar terrain, possibly within the Ouachita National Forest or the Boston Mountains.

Faulkner, known for his entertaining skills, transformed his meeting with a native Arkansan during this time into a captivating performance for his social circle.

In his rendition, the Traveler engages in humorous banter with the Squatter at the log cabin, culminating in the Traveler playing the second part of the “Arkansas Traveler” tune on the fiddle, according to an academic article featured in The Arkansas Historical Quarterly.

When the Traveler again asked directions, the Squatter offered them but suggested that the Traveler would be lucky to make it back to the cottage “whar you kin cum and play on thara’r tune as long as you please.” Arkansas Traveler, The Encyclopedia of Arkansas

Faulkner’s tale soon gained widespread popularity, with variations of the story and its accompanying tune spreading across the country.

The story and its derivatives did not exactly paint the state of Arkansas in the best light. An 1896 pamphlet called “The Truth about Arkansas” by William H. Edmunds figured that “the Traveler image had cost the state “millions of dollars,” according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

However, much like how the 13 colonies turned “Yankee Doodle Dandy” from a jab at Americans to a war song, the state of Arkansas began to take the name and message “The Arkansas Traveller” for her own.

When word travels…

Arkansas traveler’s Song Book. Artist N. Orr (Photo by Pierce Archive LLC/Buyenlarge via Getty Images)

Faulkner’s (albeit dramatic) retelling of his encounter with The Squatter continues to echo into Arkansan culture today.Here is a list of a few notable uses of “The Arkansas Traveler” name in pop culture today:

