Historical reenactment returns to Ligonier

May 3—LIGONIER — Indiana live history returns to the area with Five Medals at The Trace on Saturday and Sunday.

Gates at Stone's Trace, 5111 Lincoln Way South, Ligonier, open at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

There are live reenactments of British, Colonial American and French military camps, a Potawatomi Native village, cannon and musket firing, and 18th-century artisans and shopping opportunities on site.

Five Medals is a living history educational experience geared toward the entire family, allowing all to become immersed in this area's exceptional history. The event spans the middle 1600s up through the War of 1812.

On Friday, organizer Mike Judson said more than 500 students came out for Student Day, from Elkhart Christian Academy, Eastwood Elementary, Waterford Elementary School and Northern Heights Elementary School. Almost half the students were homeschoolers.

"Our number one mission for our nonprofit is education and reaching out and teaching these school children so today has been a monstrous success," he said. "We've been blessed. The kids that come out they're so engaged."

Five Medals at The Trace features nearly 200 reenactors and demonstrators, including one-of-a-kind shopping opportunities with early American merchants, live colonial music, penny whistle workshops, period-correct Punch & Judy Show, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, woodworking, flintknapping, ropemaking, open-fire cooking and baking, soapmaking, paper filigree, watercolor artistry, millinery, colonial beekeeping, natural fabric dyeing, spinning and wool carding, basket weaving, pottery, an oxen team, and even a chocolatier.

There are also black powder flintlock and artillery demonstrations, and participants in the woodland Native, French civilian and military, British military, and Colonial/U.S. military encampments. Lewis and Clark, the oxen, are also returning to this year's event.

