This Historic Resort in Downtown Nassau Just Reopened With a Private White-sand Beach, 7 Restaurants and Bars, and 2 Pools

British Colonial dates back over a century ago and recently underwent a $50 million renovation.

After a 22-month closure, one of Nassau, Bahamas' most storied resorts is welcoming travelers back to the heart of the Bahamian capital. British Colonial, which first opened in 1900 on Nassau's Bay Street, just completed a $50-million renovation as an independently owned hotel with 288 guest rooms and suites, seven food and beverage venues, two oceanfront swimming pools, and a private beach, all while being within walking distance of major landmarks such as Nassau's Cruise Port and the city's straw market.

"This property is a quintessential icon that has been such an integral part of Nassau's fascinating narrative. Its reopening will set the bar for an entirely new level of hospitality in The Bahamas, breathing new life into downtown with a guest experience that pays homage to local tradition and the vibrant and colorful culture that defines this destination," Dan McDermott, the British Colonial general manager, told Travel + Leisure.

The decor marries elegant Caribean and Colonial Revival references yet keeps the vibe approachable and fun thanks to abundant tropical prints and ocean-inspired hues. The grand lobby boasts a vaulted ceiling, original crown moldings, columns, and large-scale murals, while designated seating areas are styled with tall tropical plants and island chic rattan furnishings.

The rooms, which come in 21 different layouts, are clad in nature-inspired wallpaper in soothing tones and feature high-end amenities like 50-inch flat-screen TVs, workstations, marble bathrooms, and boldly patterned geometric tiling.

Travelers can enjoy the warm Bahamian sun by one of the two oceanfront pools or the 300-foot private beach with cabanas and chaise lounges. And when you work up an appetite, the poolside Red Pearl Grille offers classic lunch fare and refreshing cocktails. Sundowners are best enjoyed at the resort's martini bar with live jazz music and an outdoor fire pit.

Meanwhile, for an elevated dining experience, head to the ultra-chic The Mahogany Club, the 1920s-inspired "supper club" that just opened its doors. Also new is the Sakana Noodle and Sushi Bar, serving Pan-Asian fare prepared with fresh Bahamian ingredients and seafood.

"We look forward to welcoming our guests, both repeat and new, and showcasing a refined and redefined Caribbean resort experience," McDermott added.

British Colonial was dreamed up as the go-to warm-weather getaway of well-off travelers by developer and oil magnate Henry Flagler, whose portfolio of 20th-century properties included Casa Marina in Key West and The Breakers Palm Beach. However, the hotel didn't attract much attention, mainly due to a lack of reliable transportation to the island, and then its wooden structure tragically burned down in 1922. The Bahamian government rebuilt it the following year, and it reopened in 1923, this time to much fanfare, becoming one of Nassau's most beloved resorts.

You can book your stay at British Colonial at britishcolonial.com, where nightly rates start at $250.

