Hispanic Heritage Month coloring pages for kids
Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15 and one way to celebrate with your child is through art. Hispanic Heritage Month coloring pages can open the conversation and encourage your child to ask questions and listen for answers regarding all there is to know about this holiday.
And since it comes right when the weather is taking a turn, coloring pages for kids are one of the best indoor activities. These free printable Hispanic Heritage Month coloring pages can keep your child entertained on their own or it can be a family affair. You can even use the finished product as home decor when they’re all finished!
10 Hispanic Heritage Month coloring pages
1. Cesar Chavez
Talk to your child about the great activist as they color him in.
2. Ellen Ochoa
Look at the first Hispanic woman in space!
3. Hispanic Heritage Month coloring pages banner
This banner is just asking to be part of your home decor.
4. Roberto Clemente
Your budding baseball player will love coloring in this one.
5. Frida Kahlo
Make it bright and colorful for this famous painter.
6. Pele
Your little sports fan will get a kick out this one.
7. La Reina De Salsa
This Celia Cruz coloring page would go well with a salsa dance break, don’t you think?
8. Jaime Escalante
Teach your kiddo about Jaime Escalante, the famous educator who has an asteroid named after him!
9. Sonia Sotomayor
This Sonia Sotomayor coloring page is a great conversation starter about women who break the glass ceiling.
10. The queen of Tejana music
Play some music, by Selena of course, and get ready to bop and color along.