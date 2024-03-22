"I hired an au pair - I regret not doing it sooner - it's made me a better mum"

A mum has defended her decision to employ a full-time au pair – saying it allows her to be a "better mum". Katie Bunton, 31 - who is a full-time mum to her twins, Oscar and Brook, two - opted to hire a live-in au pair for support during the day. Her au pair a 21-year-old from Sweden - helps out with housework and childcare which gives Katie the space to cook tea, take some down time and go to the gym. Katie says the au pair is like an extra child or a little sister "who helps fill in the gaps" - by giving her time to be with her kids and go on date nights with her husband. She didn't want to reveal how much she is paying her but says the au pair lives with them and they cover all her major expenses while she's working.

