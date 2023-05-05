Nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this flattering swimsuit — it's just $25, today only

Memorial Day is coming, along with summer weather! That means it's a great time to stock up on summer fashion at Amazon. Today only, Amazon is having a massive sale on the super-popular and super-flattering Hilor swimsuits. That includes the fan favorite Hilor Crossover Swimsuit for $25 (was $45).

Amazon Crossover Swimsuit $25 $45 Save $20 This slimming swimsuit has nearly 17,000 five-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers who praise its figure-flattering details and tummy control capabilities $25 at Amazon

What makes it special? It's one of those brilliantly designed items that uses optical trickery to make every body look its best. With strategically placed sheer mesh stripes and design that shows off shoulders and collarbones, it deserves a place in the lightly populated pantheon of flattering-for-everyone swimwear. Also deserving of praise? The current price. It’s on sale for just $29 (a few styles and sizes are marked even lower).

It's available in 44 gorgeous shades! (Photo: Amazon)

Flattering and flirty

In photos, the Hilor Crossover Swimsuit looks like it has space between the straps, but these areas are actually filled with supportive mesh panels. No skin is revealed.

The mesh detailing at the waist breaks up that sea of fabric you see on most one-piece swimsuits and suggests an hourglass shape even if you don't have one. It’s the same design science that makes a color-block suit so flattering. Optical trickery, like we said — and it works.

“After four kids and four C-sections, finding a swimsuit I feel comfortable in is a nightmare!” one now-happy mom reported. “I am not quite plus-sized, but in the middle of regular and plus size, with extra mom pooch in the middle. This suit makes me feel AMAZING. I have not felt excited to put a swimsuit on since high school, and this suit makes me pumped! It fits perfect and is SO comfortable.”

Shoppers are obsessed with this slimming one-piece. (Photo: Amazon)

Supportive and comfortable

“This is seriously the best bathing suit that I have ever worn!” another shopper shared. “It provides amazing support (which is so hard to find). You won’t be disappointed!”

With full lining, a tummy-control panel and removable bra pads, the Hilor suit makes you feel confident and comfortable. Reviewers say the criss-cross design is great for a large bust, but that this suit truly accommodates any type of figure.

At the risk of overloading your eyes with exclamation points, we want to share this concise but clear opinion: “ORDER THIS SWIMSUIT!!!!!!!!!! I looooove!!!!!!!!!” one shopper exclaimed. “I feel amazing in it!!! The straps are super stretchy/comfy and everything about it is flattering!!!!”

Heads up: The word on this suit — even from the manufacturer — is that it runs small. So order at least one size up.

Shoppers say you can move in this suit, and it stays put. (Photo: Amazon)

Made for the real world

This is not just a swimsuit that looks good in front of the mirror at home. It’s designed for movement. Said one mom: “Love the support and well-made structure of this suit. It’s double-lined and very comfortable. I wanted something cute for the beach that I could chase my kids around in. It doesn’t move out of place when moving around and has nice support in the chest. It hugs my waist without any bulging or feeling squished in anywhere.”

We’re in love with basic black and the other solid-color options, but it comes in a total of 45 styles. You might just need a couple. No matter which options you choose, you can count on this one-piece becoming your go-to for beach, pool and vacation. Check out some of the other flattering suits that are on sale below.

