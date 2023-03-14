Ready for a getaway? This flattering swimsuit with 16,900+ fans is down to $19

It's time to get away for some sunshine and relaxation. If you are one of the smart women who has a warm-weather getaway planned already, it's time to grab a flattering new swimsuit. And lucky you — or should we say luckier you — this is the time of year when you can score major savings on beach wear. Amazon has marked down the super-flattering Hilor Crossover Swimsuit to as little as $19.

Hilor Hilor Crossover Swimsuit $19 $48 Save $29 This slimming swimsuit has more than 15,000 five-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers who praise its figure-flattering details and tummy-control capabilities $19 at Amazon

What makes it special? It's one of those brilliantly designed items that uses optical trickery to make every body look its best. With strategically placed sheer mesh stripes and design that shows off shoulders and collarbones, it deserves a place in the lightly populated pantheon of flattering-for-everyone swimwear. Also deserving of praise? The current price. It’s on sale for as low as $19, although the sale price varies depending on the color and size.

Flattering and flirty

In photos, the Hilor Crossover Swimsuit looks like it has space between the straps, but these areas are actually filled with supportive mesh panels. No skin is revealed.

The mesh detailing at the waist breaks up that sea of fabric you see on most one-piece swimsuits and suggests an hourglass shape even if you don't have one. It’s the same design science that makes a color-block suit so flattering. Optical trickery, like we said — and it works.

“After four kids and four C-sections, finding a swimsuit I feel comfortable in is a nightmare!” one now-happy mom reported. “I am not quite plus-sized, but in the middle of regular and plus size, with extra mom pooch in the middle. This suit makes me feel AMAZING. I have not felt excited to put a swimsuit on since high school, and this suit makes me pumped! It fits perfect and is SO comfortable.”

Shoppers are obsessed with this slimming one-piece. (Photo: Amazon)

Supportive and comfortable

“This is seriously the best bathing suit that I have ever worn!” another shopper shared. “It provides amazing support (which is so hard to find). You won’t be disappointed!”

With full lining, a tummy-control panel and removable bra pads, the Hilor suit makes you feel confident and comfortable. Reviewers say the criss-cross design is great for a large bust, but that this suit truly accommodates any type of figure.

At the risk of overloading your eyes with exclamation points, we want to share this concise but clear opinion: “ORDER THIS SWIMSUIT!!!!!!!!!! I looooove!!!!!!!!!” one shopper exclaimed. “I feel amazing in it!!! The straps are super stretchy/comfy and everything about it is flattering!!!!”

Heads up: The word on this suit — even from the manufacturer — is that it runs small. So order at least one size up.

Made for the real world

This is not just a swimsuit that looks good in front of the mirror at home. It’s designed for movement. Said one mom: “Love the support and well-made structure of this suit. It’s double-lined and very comfortable. I wanted something cute for the beach that I could chase my kids around in. It doesn’t move out of place when moving around and has nice support in the chest. It hugs my waist without any bulging or feeling squished in anywhere.”

We’re in love with basic black and the other solid-color options, but it comes in a total of 45 styles. You might just need a couple. No matter which options you choose, you can count on this one-piece becoming your go-to for every beach vacation.

Hilor Hilor Crossover Swimsuit $25 $45 Save $20 This slimming swimsuit has more than 15,000 five-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers who praise its figure-flattering details and tummy control capabilities $25 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream $16 $22 Save $6 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $29 See at Amazon

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $13 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Style

Leggings Depot Women's Relaxed Fit Jogger $15 $24 Save $9 See at Amazon

Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $46 $90 Save $44 See at Amazon