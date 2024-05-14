Hillcrest church transformation to be featured in Sacred Sites tour: What to know

There’s been a Roman Catholic Church in Hillcrest for nearly 95 years. Founded as St. Catherine’s, the parish is now known as St. Francis of Assisi. The current building at 1049 Chenango St. dates to 1953.

For the first time, it’s one of the stops on the Sacred Sites Open House. The event, sponsored by the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier will be held Sunday, May 19.

“We did a beautification of the church. I think the results of that have been very nice, very positive,” said Rev. Timothy Taugher, St. Francis’ pastor.

A handmade panel of Saint Francis inside the Hillcrest church.

The idea to renovate came about a few years ago. Fundraising began during COVID. The project was completed two years ago.

Taugher said before that, the sanctuary had little color.

“It was a very bland colored church. It was all one color,” he said. “It was bluish. So we did a beautification.”

The image of the pelican is an early Christian symbol and represents the Lord nourishing his followers on the way to the Holy Eucharist.

“When you walk in now, especially those who remember the old look,” Taugher said, “it’s a real vast difference. And then I would say beautiful improvement.”

Perhaps most striking is the “paprika red” wall directly behind the altar. It frames a round stained-glass window of Jesus.

“I wasn’t sure how the people were going to respond to that.” Taugher said.

A view of the contemporary style architecture outside the front of St. Francis Church.

On the front of the altar, beneath the tabernacle, is a carving of a pelican feeding its young. Called “unique," it is an early Christian symbol.

More than a dozen stained-glass windows are alongside the pews. They depict the sacraments and the life of Christ. Each is framed with a brown color. On the ceiling, painted highlights link the hanging lights. There’s a soft brown in the choir loft where there is a second round stained-glass window.

“I remember people coming in and seeing the church for the first time. They were stunned by it. It has a real aesthetic beauty to it. The whole building,” Taugher noted.

A stained glass window behind the altar at St Francis church in Hillcrest.

Downstairs, a basement hall has been transformed with plank floors, new ceilings and walls. Four classrooms were added. St. Francis of Assisi is depicted in a series of fabric wall hangings.

Back upstairs and outside, the saint’s name is etched in stone above new front doors. His statue is beneath the words.

The church has carried the name of St. Francis of Assisi since 2009 when St. Christopher’s Church, Castle Creek merged with St. Catherine’s at the Hillcrest site. In the church’s early years, St. Christopher’s, as well as St. Rita’s, Chenango Forks; St. Joseph’s Sanitaria Springs; and Most Holy Rosary, Maine were formed from St. Catherine’s.

Sanctuary of St. Francis church looking toward the altar at front.

St. Francis parishioners are involved with outreach. They offer a food pantry for those in need. But there’s more too.

Such as cleanup of the nearby Chenango River banks. Recently they’ve collected enough recyclable plastics to exchange for an outdoor Trex bench.

Taugher said another project being explored is establishing an electric vehicle charging station.

“We integrate the social teaching of the church in my preaching and they’ve responded.” Taugher said.

Taugher draws some of that from “Laudato Si: on Care for our Common Home,” written by Pope Francis. The Laudato Si movement, which grew from that message, focuses on “care for the natural environment and all people, as well as broader questions of the relationship between God, humans and the Earth.”

That’s a message common to the parish's patron saint, Francis of Assisi.

When asked to describe St. Francis of Assisi church, Taugher replied: “A church that welcomes all, is hospitable. And is willing to assist in whatever way needed.”

