Hilary Swank’s Pastel Yellow Hokas Are Too Cute Not to Buy

After welcoming twins last year, Hilary Swank has been prioritizing family time. But now the 49-year-old actress is sharing more on social media, particularly her fitness journey.

Last week, Swank posted a Boomerang that she captioned, "getting my strength back in style." In the video, she sported black leggings and pastel yellow sneakers, and we had to find out where to buy them.

Turns out, Swank's been rocking the Hoka Clifton 9, which also happens to be a 2023 Women's Health Sneaker Award winner. Our fitness team dubbed it the brand's best running shoe for overpronation. "I can’t recommend these shoes enough—especially for long distance runners," says WH news editor Currie Engel, who field tested these sneakers during a recent marathon.

Known for their super soft cushion and unmatched support, the Clifton 9s are made for running and walking with their suuuper protective foot base, breathable knit upper, and compression-molded foam insole. I have the all-black pair, and slipping them on feels like a treat every time—they never feel constricting or unsupportive so I can legit wear them all day.

But you don't have to be a seasoned runner to appreciate the Clifton 9. It seems like everyone's been sporting these cushioned sneaks around town these days, but Swank's colorway is more of a rare sight. I mean, how cute is the pastel yellow and light blue orange design? But if that's not your style, Hoka makes it in tons of fun, vibrant designs like pink and royal blue, or plain black for a more low-key vibe.

In the Insta story, Swank was also wearing Love & Fit's Guardian Evolve Leggings. Their claim to fame? A high-rise waistband that features the brand's patent-pending silicone grips that keep your leggings from folding down. They're especially great for pregnant or postpartum women who needs their leggings to stay in place over their bump. The fabric blend is also moisture-wicking and buttery soft to the touch. Who doesn't want that?



"You can't go wrong with these leggings," writes one happy reviewer. "They have the perfect amount of compression and come in beautiful colors. The silicone non-slip grip does what it says it will—they don't roll down or have to be readjusted multiple times a day like other brands I've tried."

So, what are you waiting for? Purchase Swank's workout gear for your cutest look yet.

