Hilary Swank reveals first full photo of her twins and explains their unique names

Hilary Swank is giving fans their first full look at her twins in a new photograph.

Swank shared the picture of Aya and Ohm in a press release on Feb. 16, announcing her new role as chief innovation officer of the baby care brand HealthyBaby.

The photo shows the actor holding her son and daughter, whom she welcomed to the world in April 2023 with her husband Philip Schneider.

Hilary Swank with twins Ohm (left) and Aya (right) joins HealthyBaby, the baby care platform that pioneered the world's first and only EWG VERIFIED safe diapers, as chief innovation officer alongside HealthyBaby founder Shazi Visram.

Swank revealed the babies' names for the first time in a sweet Valentine's Day 2024 post. She shared a photo of her twins in colorful bathing suits and matching wide-brim hats, sitting on a sandy beach.

Their names, Aya and Ohm, are spelled out behind them in what appear to be green rocks.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first,” Swank wrote. “Thanks for being here!!”

Adding, “Happy Valentine’s Day. P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?”

As the actor continues to share more tidbits and sweet moments from her personal life with her babies, here is what we know about Hilary Swank's twins, Aya and Ohm.

Hilary Swank reveals she's pregnant

In October 2022, a rep for Swank confirmed to NBC News that the actor was pregnant with twins.

Swank, who is married to entrepreneur Philip Schneider, later noted that she was due on her late father’s birthday during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Hilary Swank gives birth

On April 9, 2023, the "Million Dollar Baby" star revealed that she had welcomed a boy and a girl.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she captioned a photo of her watching a sunset as she held her little ones in her arms. "Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven."

What is the meaning behind Hilary Swank's kids' names?

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" published on Feb. 16, Swank revealed the meaning behind her two kids’ unique names.

“I met a Syrian refugee when I went to Lebanon, a young girl who... had been through so much. She was so brave and so courageous and so full of light, especially under her circumstances and what they were, how they were living, where they were moving,” Swank told the outlet. “My husband and I were like, ‘If we ever have a daughter, I think we should name her after Aya.’”

She added that Ohm is “considered the first universal sound and the sound that unites people,” and said it “seemed fitting” for her baby boy.

Swank also told ET that parenthood has changed her for the better; she said her life now has “a lot more joy, and a lot more love, and a lot more fun.”

“It is the most wonderful blessing and I’m so grateful for these two little miracles,” she said. “Every day is something new.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com