Hilary Swank (Finally!) Revealed the Names of Her Twin Babies

Tommaso Boddi

Nearly a year after giving birth to boy-and-girl twins in April of 2023, Hilary Swank decided that Valentine's Day was a perfect excuse to finally share her babies' names, along with the first look at the little cuties.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership,” Swank wrote in her Instagram caption on February 14. “But I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first.” The post shows the twins on the beach, facing away from the camera so as to keep their faces private, with their names spelled out in green leaves on the sand behind them.

Per the post, Swank's daughter is named Aya and her son is named Ohm. Swank did not offer any insight into how she and her husband Philip Schneider chose these names, but it seems fair to assume that originality was a factor in the decision process. We do know, thanks to an addendum in the caption, that Swank's children have been trying to eat the sand, which is pretty relatable mom content.

Hilary Swank announced the twins' birth on Instagram back in April. Alongside a photo of herself holding the newborns where only the tops of their heads are visible, the Oscar-winner wrote, “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour