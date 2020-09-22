Hilary Duff's Husband Is Showing His Commitment to Her With a Rather Cheeky New Tattoo

You know what they say: nothing says "I love you" like getting your partner's name tattooed on your butt. Just ask Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, who just revealed that he recently got a tattoo of his wife's first name in a pretty, uh, intimate area of his body. In a hilarious (and NSFW) Instagram photo shared on Sept. 21, the musician showed off his new ink, which is Duff's name written in cursive on his derrière.

"Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name's tattooed on your butt cheek," Koma captioned a photo of his backside. He, of course, made the picture slightly more Instagram-friendly by adding some peach emoji. And in case you were wondering if the woman in question approves the message, she's definitely appreciative of the honor. "Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy," Duff commented under the photo.

Duff and Koma have been married since December 2019. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles seven months after announcing their engagement and just over a year after welcoming their daughter, Banks Violet Bair. Take a look at Koma's "cheeky" new tattoo above.