Hilary Duff Promises She Will Make More Music (but First She Has to Mom)

Hilary Duff will make more music. Someday. Eventually. Not right now. Her kids are young and she's busy. Be patient.

The TV star recently revealed where music is on her list of priorities during a chat with Access, explaining that the rigidly defined schedule of acting is currently more compatible with her lifestyle.

“I always am thinking about [music]. I never want to blame my kids for this, but I’m so immersed in motherhood right now and it’s so much easier to book an acting job and be like, okay, I have to be at work at 6:00 am and I’ll be done by 9:00 and then I’ll be home,” she said.

The “So Yesterday” songstress also cautioned, “It’s hard to talk about it because the second I talk about it people are like, it’s happening!” so please don't post this with that caption.

It's happening eventually.

Right now, Duff said, she's got projects to act in, scripts to read, and she wants to produce more. Oh yeah, and she has three kids.

“I am in the middle of my real life. [Music] is very much a part of my not-real life. From my past. And going to the studio feels so, oh my god, maybe we get something today, maybe we don’t. It doesn’t feel like real work. I know that it is,” she reflected, adding, “I really believe that one day I’ll be like, I have to do it. There will be something that comes over me. It’s gonna happen, I just don’t know when.” Honey, take all the time you need.

And here's the thing about Hilary Duff: she's serious about giving the fans what they want. When they didn't like her Tinder-themed music video for “Sparks,” she made another one. When TikTok became obsessed with her dance moves, she duetted it. When the entire millennial generation pined for a Lizzie McGuire reboot, she worked hard to make it happen (alas, Disney got in her way) (but never say never).

She would never abandon us. So When HDuff says the muses will tell her when is the right moment to return to the studio, we must simply believe. In the meantime, blasting “Beat of my Heart” on repeat.

