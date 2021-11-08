Hilary Duff gets her 7-month-old daughter's ears pierced: 'Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser'

Hilary Duff prepares herself for mom shaming after getting Mae's ears pierced. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hilary Duff is ready to fend off mom shamers after getting her 7-month-old daughter's ears pierced.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a photo of Mae James, the youngest of her three children who she shares with husband Matt Koma. In the picture, the baby's new earrings were on full display.

"Yes ! I pierced her ears today. Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser...again," she wrote.

Duff was referring to the mom-shaming comments that she received in response to piercing her older daughter's ears back in 2019 when she was 8 months old. It was a black-and-white photo posted to Duff's Instagram account of herself with daughter Banks, now 3, as the two played around in the kitchen. Soon enough, commenters took note of the new jewels and shared their opinions.

"That's awful, did the baby ask you to get her ears pierced? No, then why would you do it," one person wrote.

Another said, "I can't believe someone who seemed so screwed on pierced her babies ears, causing unnecessary pain that isn't for medical reasons done by a fully qualified medical professional is child abuse in my eyes."

A number of other followers came to Duff's defense, sharing stories about piercing their own children's ears early on or being part of cultural familial traditions where all of the girls get their ears pierced as babies. Despite the efforts by supporters, and the differing recommendations by pediatricians, Duff isn't the only celebrity to experience mom shaming when it comes to piercing her daughter's ears, as sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both faced similar criticism when they got their own daughters' ears pierced.

Duff has also been outspoken about being cyberbullied in response to numerous other social media posts involving her children, including an instance where someone called her "sick" for kissing her son Luca on the lips.

"It's hard not to take it personal, so I really have to zoom out," Duff previously told Yahoo Life about her response to the shaming. "At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I'm like, 'It's one person. That's not how everybody feels. That doesn't really matter. That person's, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen.'"

