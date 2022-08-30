Hilary Duff just wore the cutest leopard-print sandals — and they're only $20

Hilary Duff rocked these $20 slides earlier this summer. (Photo: Getty)

Whether you know her as Lizzie McGuire, Kelsey Peters, Sophie or just as Hilary Duff, the star has been a mainstay on our TV screens for well over two decades. The pop culture icon had plenty of incredible looks in her career, though some of her best style choices are made when she's off-duty. Case in point? A pair of leopard print slides, which are on sale for a downright ridiculous 60% off.

Duff shared a pic of herself wearing the leopard print version of the classic Freedom Moses slides on Instagram Stories earlier this summer. She's far from the only one to rock the classic slides: Kacey Musgraves paired hers with a leopard print set, and Emma Roberts wore hers with a floral dress.

The star paired her slides with lime green polish. (Photo: Instagram)

The best part? Duff's exact pair is marked down to just $20 (from $50) at Amazon right now. While her leopard print one is currently the only one priced this low, there are plenty of other colors and prints available, many of which are also on sale.

The shoes are made entirely from rubber, including the buckle detailing and molded footbed, so there's no rubbing or uncomfortable blisters. They're perfect for a beach day, and they're so much easier to clean than your lookalike suede pair of sandals. Plus, each pair of Freedom Moses shoes is vegan and cruelty-free, and they have a light milk and honey scent.

"I had heard about these sandals last summer and wanted to try a pair," shared one curious shopper. "I just bought a pair on sale and they’re so cute!! I wasn’t expecting too much for the price to be honest. I have a lot of foot issues like arthritis, bunions, etc. and they were comfortable right out of the box!"

In fact, reviewers say they're so comfortable that you just might forget you're wearing them. Shares a shopper: "These sandals are so lightweight that I felt like I was barefoot. The straps are in just the right place for a snug yet free fit. I could shower in them or go for walks at the edge of a lake. I could dress them up or down. Stylish is the word."

One surprised shopper reported: "These shoes are actually really comfortable. I wear them with every outfit even if it doesn’t match!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

