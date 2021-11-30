Hilaria Baldwin responds to criticism about her kids playing in the snow. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hilaria Baldwin is responding to criticism of her parenting and inviting people to spend a day in her household after posting photos of her six children playing in the snow.

The 37-year-old shared a video slideshow of her kids, ranging in age from nine months to 8 years, spending time outside over the weekend. After struggling to get some of the kids to keep their hats, hoods and gloves on, she received unsolicited parenting advice.

"If anyone shames you for your kids' not wearing a hat in the cold, invite them over to have them take a go at putting one on their heads," she wrote on her Instagram story on Monday. "If anyone shames you for letting your kids play outside in the cold, let them come over and corral them inside. Because you know mama is freezing her a$$ off and would much prefer to be by the fire."

Baldwin followed the post with additional photos of her kids in the snow, including a smiling 8-year-old Carmen. "Cold and happy," Baldwin wrote on the photo of Carmen's rosy cheeks. She also shared a photo of 1-year-old Eduardo with just one glove on. "Keeping these gloves on is...." she wrote.

It isn't the first time that the host of the Mom Brain podcast has spoken out about mom shaming. Back in October 2020, she spoke with Us Weekly about the criticism that she's faced just weeks after giving birth to her second youngest Eduardo.

"Don’t shame me," she said. "I’m working too hard. I am here trying to take care of my kids, trying to teach my kids, trying to take care of a new baby, trying to keep everybody in my hand on top of that. Do not shame me. Do not work-shame me."

Baldwin has also been open about how she makes it all work by posting about the various ways that she has learned to multitask.

"Nice work mama," someone commented on a photo from August of Baldwin pumping while snacking and getting her hair colored, all with a glass of wine nearby. "This is a whole mood," wrote another.