Hilaria Baldwin shares maternity photos ahead of baby No. 7: 'I am grateful for this experience'

Hilaria Baldwin poses for a maternity photoshoot and reflects on her pregnancy journey. (Photo: Jason Mendez/WireImage)

Hilaria Baldwin is reflecting on her pregnancy journey as she gets ready to welcome her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin.

The yoga instructor and author, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a maternity photoshoot, in which she showed off her pregnant belly in silhouette. She captioned the series of photos, captured by portrait photographer Abbey Drucker, "7th baby: when people ask or comment, we often go to silly and very self-deprecating jokes on my part. I love to laugh at myself—so it's all good…keeps me sane. All jokes aside, however, I am grateful for this experience. I know too well the joys and the losses, the beauty and the heartache, that motherhood brings."

She added that she has "learned to respect and embrace the wonderful, the hard, the uncomfortable, the magical, and the unknown of this incredible process" and feels "blessed" to experience another pregnancy.

Baldwin received lots of love in the comments section. Alec wrote, "You are a very special person and my hope is that your children are as special as you." Tori Spelling added, "Love."

Baldwin, who previously hosted the What’s One More? podcast with her spouse, has long been open about the struggles she has faced adding to her family. In an April 2021 Instagram post, she said she thinks of the miscarriages she endured on a "daily" basis.

Baldwin gave birth to her fifth child, son Eduardo, in September 2020. In February 2021, she welcomed her sixth child, daughter Lucia, via surrogate. In an April 2021 Instagram post, she shared a photo with her youngest child, along with a caption about the way she was brought into the world.

"Whenever I meet people and they ask me my kids' ages, I wait for their awkward moment when they calculate the age difference of my last two babies. I have yet to come up with the seamless way to explain it..it is such a wild story, that I haven’t quite mastered it yet…joking about it, definitely diffuses the situation" she wrote. "What I do know is that I'm so existential now, becoming a mommy in this way, what makes us family, connected, communities…what makes us belong. The paths and nuances may be different, but the meaningfulness is what gives purpose to our existence."

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.