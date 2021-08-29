Hilaria Baldwin uses a breast pump in intimate new portrait

Hilaria Baldwin (with husband Alec) shared a photo of herself pumping breast milk. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

August is National Breastfeeding Month, so it's only fitting that Hilaria Baldwin has a new pumping pic to share.

On Sunday, the mom of six posted a shot of her sipping a hot beverage while rocking a wearable breast pump tucked into her bra. Baldwin, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, is currently nursing two infants: son Eduardo, who turns 1 on Sept. 8, and daughter Maria Lucia, who was arrived via surrogate in March.

Baldwin's striking black-and-white shot was taken by photographer Abbey Drucker, who also shared the photo on social media, writing, "behind the scenes with this multitasking mama." The photo appears to be part of Drucker's "Mother" series of private photography commissions "that celebrate the goddess within and connection between mother and child."

Baldwin's no stranger to documenting her own breastfeeding moments, whether it involves tandem nursing, leaning over her baby's stroller for a feed or pumping while simultaneously snacking and getting her highlights done.

Last year, the yoga pro, who has credited coconut water and frequent pumping with boosting her supply, told Yahoo Lifestyle that "the nicest gift my husband ever got me was two extra stand-up freezers to store my milk, ‘cause I’m like a squirrel."

She also shared the benefits of having a "breastfeeding body."

"First of all, you have these amazing boobs and it burns tons of calories," Baldwin said. "You get to eat a ton. So I loved my breastfeeding body. And then you stop breastfeeding, and you’re like, where did my boobs go? And yes, you know where they are? They're at my waistband."

