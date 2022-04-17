Hilaria Baldwin shows off her growing baby belly as she preps for 7th child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin is expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin. (Photo: Jason Mendez/WireImage)

Hilaria Baldwin is redefining maternity style as she prepares for her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin.

The podcast host, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to post a cute video of herself trying on clothing. Sporting a black crop top and matching skirt paired with simple jewelry and gold patterned heels, Baldwin shared that the outfit she wore wasn't even maternity clothing. Still, she made the stylish getup work as she showed off her burgeoning baby belly.

"I found this dress at Aritzia. Another that isn't maternity," the mom of six captioned the video. "But it works."

Hilaria Baldwin shows off her burgeoning baby belly. (Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin)

Despite the fun belly post, Baldwin has admitted she has a sense of anxiety this time around. Last week, she shared a video of herself listening to the baby's heartbeat as she reflected on her previous miscarriage.

"So much of motherhood is waiting and realizing that there is so much beyond our control. As I approach the time when I lost the second baby in 2019, at 16 weeks, I get more nervous," she shared. "I get asked all the time how to stay calm and make it through after loss. To be honest, it’s hard to stay calm, even if someone hasn’t experienced loss."

Baldwin initially shared the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post, Yahoo Life previously reported.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria captioned the post, her first since declaring she was taking a break from social media on March 4. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super-excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.