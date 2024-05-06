Hiker Helps Rescue Dog From Side of Mountain in Arizona

On Lookout Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona, a hiker and a pair of emergency animal medical technicians from the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) came together to rescue a dog in peril. The incident occurred on April 24, after a vigilant hiker noticed a dog clinging to life in a rocky enclave on the mountain’s slope.

Upon discovering the 2-year-old Shar-Pei mix, the hiker immediately alerted AHS. While awaiting the arrival of emergency technicians, Tracey Miiller and Ruthie Jesus, the concerned hiker provided the animal with company and comfort for nearly two hours. After arriving at the scene, Miiller and Jesus found the dog in a grave condition, suffering from severe dehydration, lacerations, and other injuries.

Although initially wary and resistant to leaving her makeshift shelter, the canine eventually cooperated with her rescuers. Additionally, Miiller and Jesus provided her with much-needed hydration and care as they transported her to safety. “It was a very teeny, tiny rocky trail that was pretty slick and so Tracey and I took turns carrying her down the mountain and she was just an absolute angel,” Jesus shared.

The dog was rushed to the AHS’ Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital in an ambulance — per PEOPLE. There, she received immediate medical attention, including fluids, antibiotics, and treatment for her wounds and stomach issues.

The exact circumstances leading to her predicament remain unclear. Nonetheless, without the timely intervention of the hiker and the AHS staff, the outcome could have been tragically different. The dog was later named “Bright Eyes” due to her distinctive amber eyes. Had it not been for her eyes catching the hiker’s attention, she might not have been spotted. “She literally is the same color as the dirt,” said Jesus, adding, “She blended in so much.”

Now safely under the care of the AHS, Bright Eyes is on the road to recovery. “This was just an absolute high for me,” shared Jesus. “I think she’d probably been up there several days and that was probably her last day. This good Samaritan really saved her life,” the emergency technician further stated.

