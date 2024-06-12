Take a hike! New trail guide offers ways to best enjoy the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Peg and Rob Bobel talk about the 4th Edition of Trail Guide: Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the first edition which was self published in 1991 at the pond near Tree Farm Trailhead in Peninsula on Thursday June 6, 2024.

There are some 33,000 acres inside of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

And some 125 miles of hiking trails.

The national park roughly situated between Akron and Cleveland is among the most visited in the national park system.

Navigating, keeping track and simply finding all the trails can be a somewhat daunting task even for seasoned veterans like Rob and Peg Bobel.

The Akron couple have taken an interest in the trails inside of the park since its inception more than 50 years ago when it was still just designated a national recreation area.

As the park developed over the years, so did its trails with the help of volunteers like the Bobels and the Cuyahoga Valley Trails Council that helped map out, design and even build some of the trails − particularly in the early years.

The Bobels said the trail council decided back in the late 1980s to write and publish a trail guide so visitors could better find and enjoy all the various trails and sights the park offered.

The couple, along with other volunteers, have worked over the years to keep the trail guide updated as some routes were closed or rerouted and others were opened.

The fourth edition of the trail guide − published by Gray & Company ($19.99) − has just come out and is available online and in some of the shops within the national park.

The first edition was 172 pages and the latest incarnation is 268 pages long — a testament to just how far along the park and its trails have come since the very beginning, said Rob, who is a retired civil engineer who eventually worked for the national park.

Peg Bobel holds a copy of the 4th Edition of Trail Guide: Cuyahoga Valley National Park at the pond near Tree Farm Trailhead in Peninsula on Thursday June 6, 2024.

Although a lot has changed over the years, Peg said, the natural beauty of the park and the Cuyahoga River valley have not.

"There are still some trail elements still around that we helped build," she said.

The construction of most of the new trails is now left to the experts. But Rob said some of the maintenance of the trails − like clearing small limbs and even keeping them clear of leaves in the fall − is still done by faithful volunteers.

The Bobels say the publication of the latest guide would not have been possible without the help of countless volunteers who walked every inch of the trails along with assistance from like trail council president Mike Kosmyna and the group's publication coordinator Marsha Miles.

Peg Bobel listens as her husband Rob talks about the 4th Edition of Trail Guide: Cuyahoga Valley National Park at the pond near Tree Farm Trailhead in Peninsula on Thursday June 6, 2024.

What is the best trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park?

So what trail is the couple's favorite?

Peg laughed and said she doesn't want to say because too many people might discover its beauty too.

Rob said picking a favorite among so many is tough.

But the Bobels say the Plateau Trail situated in the park's upland region off Oak Hill Road is their favorite.

It is great for a short hike or a longer trek as it intersects with other trails.

And best of all, Peg said, you are just a few steps from feeling "very remote" and away from the hustle and bustle of every day life.

They suggest avoiding the weekends when the park's trails are busiest.

What are the best trails for birdwatching in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park?

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a popular destination for bird lovers.

There are a number of good trails to take in nature and perhaps see an elusive bird or two.

The trail guide suggests these paths for bird lovers:

Hemlock Loop Trail

Towpath Trail

Ledges Trail

Quarry Trail

Hale Farm Trail

Deer Run Trail

What's the best Cuyahoga Valley National Park trails for kids?

The national park is an affordable place to take kids as it is free to park and explore.

There are a number of natural features to check from historical sites to wildlife to even some waterfalls.

Here are some kid-friendly trails from the guide:

Viaduct Park Loop Trail

Hemlock Loop Trail

Wildflower Loop Trail

Prairie Loop Trail

Rock Creek Trail

Haskell Run Trail

Lake Trail

Forrest Park Trail

Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail

What are the best trails to see waterfalls in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park?

Who doesn't love a good waterfall?

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is home to its fair share of waterfalls.

The trail guide suggests these paths to take in a waterfall:

Bridal Veil Falls Trail

Buckeye Trail

Viaduct Park Loop Trail

Hemlock Trail

Brandywine Gorge Trail

Blue Hen Falls Trail

