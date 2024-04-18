Take a hike: Earth Day weekend events across Indiana's natural areas

Earth Day is right around the corner, and Hoosiers can celebrate with these upcoming weekend events around Indianapolis and the state.

From volunteer opportunities to salamander experiences, there are plenty of opportunities for Hoosiers to learn about the state's flora and fauna as they explore Indiana's natural areas.

This weekend is forecast to be a bit chilly with highs hovering in the mid-50s Saturday and Sunday. Rains will hold off for most of the weekend.

Friday, April 19

Wildflower Hike, 8 a.m. at Lincoln State Park: Meet at Jones Home in Gentryville to see how many of the early spring wildflowers are still around.

Fountain Square tree planting, 9 a.m. at 801 S State Ave.: Sign-up to join the Community Forestry team to plant native trees and add to the urban tree canopy in the Fountain Square neighborhood. Register online at kibi.org.

Spring Wildflower Hike Trail 5, 10 a.m. at Charlestown State Park: Meet at the campground gatehouse for this moderate, 2-mile hike in search of wildflowers.

Plan the Hike, 2 p.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park: Explore the trail around the Nature Center and decide what features should be highlighted along a hike.

Slimy Sallies, 2 p.m. at Potato Creek State Park: Visit the park’s Nature Center between 2-4 pm to learn why slime helps salamanders survive. Meet the park’s live Tiger Salamander and create your own slime to take home.

Timber! Understanding the Timber Rattlesnake, 4 p.m. at Brown County State Park: Visit the park’s Nature Center for an up close and personal look Indiana's most venomous and most misunderstood snake Learn about venom, how it works and is delivered, and how Indiana's venomous snakes compare to the rest of the world. Guests will have an opportunity to leave the program before the feeding if they choose to do so.

Saturday, April 20

Wildflower Weekend, multiple events at Clifty Falls State Park:

10 a.m. Wild About Wildflowers - Stop by the Nature Center for a short presentation on common wildflowers found at Clifty Falls. Venture out on a short easy walk to look for some during this 45-minute program.

11:30 a.m. Beaded Flower Craft - Kids can design their very own flower using beads and fuzzy sticks during this 30-minute activity at the Nature Center.

2 p.m. Wildflower Wander - Meet at Clifty Shelter to venture out on a search for spring flowers on this 2-hour moderate hike along Trail 8.

Great Indy Cleanup at Crown Hill, 9 a.m. at 767 W 32nd St.: Help tackle litter at this large focus cleanup event. Weather-appropriate clothing and closed-toed shoes is highly recommended. Parking in Crown Hill is available along 32nd St and Congress Ave. Register online at kibi.org.

Earth Day Weed Wrangle, 9 a.m. at Fall Creek Trail: Meeting location will be at 5401-5415 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr., where Dequincy St. and Fall Creek Trail meet. Work alongside Keep Indianapolis Beautiful’s Department of Native Landscapes Team to remove Asian Bush Honeysuckle, an aggressive invasive species, along Fall Creek Trail with handsaws and following with herbicide application. Register online at kibi.org.

Fall Creek Orchard Greenspace workday, 9 a.m. at Fall Creek Orchard: Street parking available along East Fall Creek Parkway S Dr. near 220 E Fall Creek Pkwy S Dr. Join Keep Indianapolis Beautiful in a Green Space workday at Fall Creek Orchard. During this project, volunteers will be mulching, weeding and removing invasive species from the Green Space. Register online at kibi.org.

Garlic Mustard Pull, 9 a.m. at Prophetstown State Park: Help the park remove an invasive species. Meet at the far east end near the Circle of Stones. No expertise necessary, all materials provided. Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. All ages welcome. If you’d like to bring a group, call ahead.

Garlic Mustard Pulling Party, 9 a.m.at Indiana Dunes State Park: Meet at the park’s Nature Center and join their Indiana Master Naturalists and park volunteers to help remove invasive garlic mustard from the park’s habitats. Long pants and garden gloves are recommended for this service project. Snacks and water provided by the Friends of Indiana Dunes.

Guided hike: Olin Lake Nature Preserve, 9 a.m. in LaGrange County: Olin Lake is the largest lake in Indiana with an undeveloped shoreline, all of which is protected by this preserve. Most of the shoreline is low and marshy, which contributes to the lack of development. The swamp forest in this area includes tamarack, silver maple, red maple, and green ash.

Spring Roadside and Park Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Lieber SRA (Cagles Mill Lake): Join Cagles Mill Lake and the Friends of Lieber in their annual Spring Roadside and Park Cleanup.

Amphibian Adventure Event, multiple events at Potato Creek State Park:

10:30 a.m. - The Music of the Mating Call: Learn about Indiana's native frogs in this artistic program. Learn frog identification from their calls. Get to meet live amphibian friends. Play your own frog mating call by playing musical instruments. Grab a frog caller craft to take home.

2 p.m. - Salamander Bandana Craft: Stencil paint your favorite slimy amphibian onto a bandana that you can wear while hiking! Make friends with a live salamander. This craft cost $3 is in the Nature Center.

2 p.m. - Amphibian Adventure Show: Meet live frogs and salamanders. Jim Horton, president of Hoosier Herpetology Society, will be providing a closer look at live amphibians native to Indiana.

8 p.m. - Amphibian Night Hike: This hike is weather dependent and must be above 50 degrees. Check the park’s Facebook page for updates. On this hike, you will get experience male frogs calling at water edges for a mate. You will see thousands of eggs in masses being deposited by salamanders and frogs. See baby tadpoles and salamander larvae swimming around. Please wear clean waterproof boots, bring a headlamp or flashlight and a sanitized dipping net.

Sunday, March 21

Wildflower Weekend, multiple events at Clifty Falls State Park:

10 a.m. Waterfalls and Wildflowers Hike - Meet at Clifty Shelter for a 1 hour moderately rugged hike through one of the most scenic sections of Clifty Canyon. Discover the variety of beautiful spring wildflowers that are blooming and have a chance to see 5 waterfalls along the way.

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wildflower Scavenger Hunt - Stop by the Nature Center to pick up your list and then head out onto the trails to see if you can get a picture of everything. Return to the Nature Center and show us your photos to win a prize!

2 p.m. Wildflower Hike - Meet at Poplar Grove Shelter for a 1 ½ hour rugged hike to search for spring wildflowers of all colors.

Sunday Morning Bird Walk, 8 a.m. at Fort Harrison State Park: Sunday Morning Bird Walks are back for spring migration. Bring binoculars, water, and appropriate footwear for a two-hour walk. Meet at the northeast corner of Delaware Lake parking lot.

Wildflower Wander, 10 a.m. at Indiana Dunes State Park: Meet at the park’s nature center for an east discovery walk to see what woodland spring flowers are blooming.

Discovery Trail Hike, 11 a.m. at Brown County State Park: Join a park naturalist for a guided hike of the Discovery Trail. This is a general hike about a variety of Brown County State Park topics. Learn about flora, fauna, pioneer history, and the interesting geology of Brown County State Park.

Earth Day Park Clean Up, 1 p.m. at Versailles State Park: Help the park remove one of our very pesky invasive plants, garlic mustard. Discover how to identify this species and how it is hurting our ecosystem. Volunteers will also pick up any trash along the way. Bring work gloves.

Nature Preserve Hike, 1 p.m. at Fort Harrison State Park: Join the park’s naturalist for a guided 1-mile hike along Lawrence Creek Trail. Learn about the variety of flora and fauna that may be found within this area. Meet at the Walnut Trailhead paved parking lot.

Women's Group Hike, 1 p.m. at Pokagon State Park: Join the park for a monthly group hike where you can get outdoors and meet like-minded women. Hikes are typically 3-4 miles in length depending on weather and trail conditions. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. Meet at the Nature Center where restrooms and a water bottle filler are available.

Events later this month

Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m. virtual webinar: Rethink your Lawn – Adding Native Plants to your Home Landscape: Join Hoosier Environmental Council for a free webinar looking at native plants that do well in home landscapes. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/h34x48p7.

Friday, April 26, 11 a.m. at Garfield Park Family Center: Environmental Justice with Kheprw Institute: Kheprw Institute staff will engage attendees in a workshop focused on environmental justice, what it means, and how to tackle and prevent it. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/wdpr5sv4.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

