Historic heat waves are sweeping the US — keep cool with up to 20% off these highly-rated fans

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Keep the family cool this summer with these Amazon Choice fans. (Source: iStock)

As we approach the hottest months of the year, maintaining healthy habits like hydrating become more important than ever. That’s more true now than ever. The National Weather Service is asking people to prepare for intense amounts of heat.

While you brace yourself for those scorching summer days, consider your indoor space. If you’re worried you’re going to melt inside, grab a fan for an affordable solution. We’ve made a list of best selling, well-reviewed and reasonably priced fans on Amazon to help you stay cool this summer.

Room fans with loyal fans

The TurboForce fits into small spaces without sacrificing power. (Source: Amazon)

$16.99 $19.99 at Amazon

The Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce is the #1 Best Seller in tabletop fans. It’s small and portable, but strong enough to be felt up to 27 feet away. The TurboForce is so popular, it’s earned 93,000 purchases, and Amazon shoppers enjoy it so much one artistic 5-star reviewer even wrote a poem for this little fan! Find the HT-900 TurboForce on Amazon for as low as $16.99.

Customize this standing fan using a wide range of settings to cool any room. (Source: Amazon)

$89.99 at Amazon

Dreo’s Tower Fan beats out most fans thanks to its 6 speeds, 3 modes, and full 90° rotation when many only manage 65°. Thanks to its bladeless design, the fan cools the room without the noise. Don’t miss this Amazon Choice product and get the Dreo Tower for almost 15% off now on Amazon.

This adjustable smart fan automatically matches your comfort settings. (Source: Amazon)

$59.99 $74.99 at Amazon

We’re rounding off our list with the biggest discount yet – a floor flan by Pelonis for 20% off. This device doesn’t skip out on features, letting you choose from 4 modes, 5 speeds and setting its 7-hour programmable timer all while staying reasonably priced. If doing things manually isn’t your style, look no further than the Pelonis’s Auto-Eco Temperature Control. The fan’s speed can change automatically based on the temperature of the room and your preferences.

Story continues

Take advantage of this Amazon Choice product’s 20% sale today to save $15 on a Pelonis floor fan.

Join the many people who already use these fans to keep cool in the summer heat today. If you’re looking to buy, there’s no better time than during a sale. Complete your summer hangout spot while these deals are still live on Amazon.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

More Deals in Furniture: