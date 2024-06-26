Highland area scholars, June 26 edition

Georgia Institute of Technology

The following area student is a recent graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology:

Tess Korte of Highland

University of Alabama

The following area students are recent graduates of the University of Alabama:

Bree Etherton of Highland

Faith Scott of Highland

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 President’s List at the University of Alabama:

John Koerkenmeier of Aviston

