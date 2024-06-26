Highland area scholars, June 26 edition
Georgia Institute of Technology
The following area student is a recent graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology:
Tess Korte of Highland
University of Alabama
The following area students are recent graduates of the University of Alabama:
Bree Etherton of Highland
Faith Scott of Highland
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 President’s List at the University of Alabama:
John Koerkenmeier of Aviston
Bree Etherton of Highland
Faith Scott of Highland