Highest-rated things to do in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Tampa using data from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor ranks places using a combination of metrics, including overall rating, reviews, and number of page views. As a result, an activity with a 5 out of 5 overall rating might rank lower than one with a 4 out of 5. Data is as of May 31, 2024.

#30. Croc Encounters

– Rating: 4.5/5 (92 reviews)

– Address: 8703 Bowles Road Tampa, Florida

#29. Tampa Bay Downs

– Rating: 4/5 (365 reviews)

– Address: 11225 Race Track Road Tampa, Florida

#28. Sacred Heart Catholic Church

– Rating: 5/5 (160 reviews)

– Address: 509 North Florida Ave. Tampa, Florida

#27. Ybor City Museum State Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (176 reviews)

– Address: 1818 East 9th Ave. Tampa, Florida

#26. Museum of Science and Industry

– Rating: 3.5/5 (1,298 reviews)

– Address: 4801 East Fowler Ave. Tampa, Florida

#25. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (289 reviews)

– Address: 600 North Ashley Drive Tampa, Florida

#24. Wat Mongkolrata Temple

– Rating: 4.5/5 (339 reviews)

– Address: 5306 Palm River Road Tampa, Florida

#23. Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa

– Rating: 3.5/5 (2,744 reviews)

– Address: 5223 Orient Road Tampa, Florida

#22. Glazer Children’s Museum

– Rating: 4.5/5 (497 reviews)

– Address: 110 West Gasparilla Plaza Tampa, Florida

#21. Adventure Island

– Rating: 3.5/5 (1,202 reviews)

– Address: 10001 McKinley Drive Tampa, Florida

#20. Hyde Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (185 reviews)

#19. SS American Victory Mariners’ Memorial and Museum Ship

– Rating: 4/5 (396 reviews)

– Address: 705 Channelside Drive Tampa, Florida

#18. International Plaza and Bay Street

– Rating: 4.5/5 (443 reviews)

– Address: 2223 North West Shore Blvd. Tampa, Florida

#17. Horse Power for Kids & Animal Sanctuary

– Rating: 5/5 (253 reviews)

– Address: 8005 Race Track Road Tampa, Florida

#16. Raymond James Stadium

– Rating: 4/5 (1,131 reviews)

– Address: 4201 North Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, Florida

#15. Straz Center for the Performing Arts

– Rating: 4.5/5 (555 reviews)

– Address: 1010 North West C Macinnes Place Tampa, Florida

#14. Cigar City Brewing

– Rating: 4.5/5 (684 reviews)

– Address: 3924 West Spruce St. Tampa, Florida

#13. George M. Steinbrenner Field

– Rating: 4.5/5 (650 reviews)

– Address: 1 Steinbrenner Drive Tampa, Florida

#12. Tampa Bay History Center

– Rating: 4.5/5 (627 reviews)

– Address: 801 Water St. Tampa, Florida

#11. TECO Line Streetcar System

– Rating: 4.5/5 (496 reviews)

– Address: 1201 East 7th Ave. Tampa, Florida

#10. Bayshore Boulevard

– Rating: 4.5/5 (971 reviews)

– Address: 312 Bayshore Blvd. Tampa, Florida

#9. Tampa Theatre

– Rating: 5/5 (718 reviews)

– Address: 711 North Franklin St. Tampa, Florida

#8. Henry B. Plant Museum

– Rating: 4.5/5 (833 reviews)

– Address: 401 West Kennedy Blvd. Tampa, Florida

#7. Lettuce Lake Regional Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1,087 reviews)

– Address: 6920 East Fletcher Ave. Tampa, Florida

#6. Ybor City

– Rating: 4/5 (3,105 reviews)

– Address: Northeast of the Downtown Tampa on I-4 at Exit 1 Tampa, Florida

#5. Amalie Arena

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1,945 reviews)

– Address: 401 Channelside Drive Tampa, Florida

#4. Tampa Riverwalk

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1,871 reviews)

#3. ZooTampa at Lowry Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (4,109 reviews)

– Address: 1101 West Sligh Ave. Tampa, Florida

#2. The Florida Aquarium

– Rating: 4/5 (5,801 reviews)

– Address: 701 Channelside Drive Tampa, Florida

#1. Busch Gardens

– Rating: 4/5 (18,508 reviews)

– Address: 10165 North McKinley Drive Tampa, Florida

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Andrea Richards, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 100 metros.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

