Higher temps hitting the SouthCoast: Where to cool off around the New Bedford area

The first official week of summer is gearing up to be a hot one as a heat wave is headed to the SouthCoast.

According to AccuWeather, Tuesday through Friday, June 18-21, will be bringing temps in the 80s to the area. AccuWeather warns that these temps paired with strong sunshine and high humidity will likely make outside "feel several degrees higher than the actual air temperature."

Thankfully in the SouthCoast, a south-southwest wind will keep the coastal temperatures 10-20 degrees lower than much of Massachusetts keeping the area out of a heat advisory for now.

While many may be planning on staying indoors with ACs running, for those without AC or who need a spot to cool down we have a list of beaches to hit this week.

Pack sunblock, an umbrella, and plenty of water to stay safe while enjoying a refreshing dip during the extreme heat.

West Beach, New Bedford

Arthur St. Pierre flies his acrobatic kite on West Beach in New Bedford.

West Beach is a family-friendly beach with clear, calm water to swim in and lots of sand to play in. It has stunning views of Buzzards Bay and the Elizabeth Islands. The amenities include a shaded pavilion, lifeguards, outdoor showers, bike/walking paths, a summer food site, changing/ restrooms, a first aid facility, and ADA beach ramps on sand (amphibious wheelchair available upon request). Located at 200 West Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford. There is roadside parking open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with additional parking in Hazelwood Park.

East Beach, New Bedford

A woman takes shelter from the sweltering heat by sitting on her chain in the water on East Beach in New Bedford.

East Beach is a wide, sandy beach with spectacular views of Butler Flats Lighthouse and all the ships and sailboats in the New Bedford Harbor. Amenities include two outdoor volleyball courts, lifeguards, bike/walking paths, first aid facility, outdoor showers, and restrooms. Located at 1076 East Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford, there are large paved parking lots and additional street parking.

Fort Taber Park, New Bedford

A man paddles his boat in Buzzards Bay on a foggy morning as seen from Fort Taber Park in New Bedford.

Fort Tabor Park is a 50-acre waterfront park that provides over a mile of ocean frontage. It is a recreational paradise where families can spend a fun day in the sun. The amenities include a fishing pier, playground, Zagster bike share station, bike/walking paths, lifeguards, military museum, concession stand, picnic areas, and restrooms. The park is handicap accessible including a newly installed Braille trail. Located at 1000 South Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford, there is a large paved parking lot.

Fun in the sun: Here's how to get your beach passes.

Pope Beach, Fairhaven

A man walks on Popes Beach in Fairhaven.

Pope Beach is a small, rather rocky public beach that is quiet and secluded with limited space for swimming. It has clear, calm water with views of the outer New Bedford Harbor and Buzzards Bay. It has no amenities and no lifeguards. Located at 98 Manhattan Ave., Fairhaven it offers a very small free parking lot.

Fort Phoenix State Reservation, Fairhaven

A kayaker makes his way across Buzzards Bay past the Butler Flats lighthouse as seen from Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven.

Take a swim in the calm waters of Buzzards Bay at Fort Phoenix which has a great view of the Atlantic Ocean. Pack up for the day to take part in all the reservation has to offer. The amenities include a basketball court, pavilion, picnic area, playground, restrooms, scenic viewing area, showers, tennis court, and grills. Accessibility includes boardwalk and beach mat, beach wheelchairs available, accessible picnicking, and accessible restrooms. Located at Green Street, Fairhaven, it has three free paved parking lots.

West Island Town Beach, Fairhaven

Situated on Buzzards Bay, West Island Town Beach is surrounded by acres of protected forest and salt marshes and it offers great swimming in calm waters. The rocky terrain of this magnificent beach is ideal for spotting ships of all kinds and ocean wildlife. Seasonal pass needed, located at 2 Fir St., Fairhaven.

Round Hill Beach, Dartmouth

This Dartmouth residents-only beach, Round Hill Beach is a long, sandy beach with rolling calm waves and local history. With views of the Elizabeth Islands, it has a seasonal bathhouse and a concession vehicle. Located at 231 Smith Neck Road, Dartmouth, there is parking along the paved beach road.

Jones Beach, Dartmouth

In the calm waters of Clarks Cove, Jones Beach is a great place for a family-friendly day on the water. The 2 acres of fun has a playground, bathhouse, softball field, horseshoe pits, and a picnic area. Located at 66 St. John St., Dartmouth, with a large paved parking lot to park in.

Apponagansett Park, Dartmouth

For a fun day in the sun and sand, Apponagansett Park is perfect for all ages with all kinds of outdoor exploration. On Apponagansett Bay with a sparkling view, it has a sandy beach, restrooms, picnic area, playground, basketball court, and volleyball court. There is also a public boat ramp with a canoe/kayak launch as well as a nearby hiking trail. The Ice Cream Bucket is open after Memorial Day weekend with ice cream and more. Located at 77 Gulf Road, Dartmouth, there is a large paved parking lot.

What to know: Dartmouth tweaks the process for beach stickers this year.

Cherry & Webb Beach, Westport

Westport has three resident-only beaches that cost $30 a year for the beach sticker. Just down the shore from Horseneck Beach with grassy dunes and sandy beach is Cherry & Webb Beach. The 80 acres is a great calm and peaceful place to get away. It has picnic tables, a launch spot for kayaks, and lots of shells to collect. Located at 168 Cherry and Webb Lane, Westport, it has a large unpaved parking area.

Knubble Beach, Westport

A barrier beach with exposed granite bedrock, Knubble Beach is at the entrance to the Westport River Inlet. On the 5 acres, there are panoramic views, with the Point of Rocks rocks that can be climbed and explored. Located at Beach Avenue, Westport, it has no facilities and a limited parking area.

East Beach, Westport

A man casts his line from the beach at East Beach in Westport.

East Beach has a rocky shoreline with views of the Elizabeth Islands near miles of trails to explore. You are able to pull up right along the shoreline and enjoy the Bay. Located at 198 East Beach Road, Westport, it has no facilities and the parking is on the gravel area along the road.

Gooseberry Island, Westport

A woman runs across the Gooseberry Island causeway in Westport.

As Westport's only free beach Gooseberry Island is enjoyed all year long with coastal beauty and history. With water views that draw people of all ages, it is home to a concrete observation tower that was built during World War II. There is a wide, sandy path to explore that runs for about a half-mile down the island. Located on West Shore Road, Westport, it has a medium-sized gravel parking lot and seasonal bathrooms.

Where are local state parks, beaches

These state-owned parks/beaches all have one pass to use at all Massachusetts State Parks. For a day at the park, it costs $12, or it is $60 for an annual pass for Massachusetts residents. Fees are waived for vehicles with a handicapped license plate or placard; a Purple Heart Recipient license plate; or a disabled veteran license plate.

Demarest Lloyd State Park, Dartmouth

A woman and two young children take advantage of the low tide to walk far out on the sandbar at the Demarest Lloyd State Park in Dartmouth.

Demarest Lloyd State Park is a hidden gem with an 1800-foot saltwater beach and grassy picnic sites. With warm water temps through most of the summer and shallow sandbars, it is a great spot for bird viewing. Its amenities are a boat ramp, a picnic area with grills, restrooms, a scenic viewing area, and showers. Located at 101 Barneys Joy Road, Dartmouth it has a large paved parking lot.

Horseneck Beach State Reservation, Westport

People take advantage of the great weather to go for a walk on the shore at Horseneck Beach in Westport.

A childhood favorite beach with 600 acres of recreation and two miles of surf Horseneck Beach has swelling waves and rolling dunes. It has gorgeous salt marshes along the Westport River, beach camping, and a landing to launch kayaks. A paved, ADA-accessible walking path runs along the stretch of sandy beach with beach access mats and wheelchairs available. Located at 251 John Reed Road, Westport, it has large paved parking lots.

