These high schoolers made a replica of a 1978 DMPD squad car. Here’s how to view it

Cristian Villa, senior at Central Campus in Des Moines, completes detail work on a 1978 Ford LTD II his class restored and turned into a replica Des Moines Police Department squad car.

A group of students at Des Moines Public Schools' Central Campus spent nearly eight months replicating a 1978 Des Moines Police Department squad car.

A few years ago on a "Cop Talk," radio segment, retired Des Moines police Sgt. David Murillo mentioned that he would love to see a replica made of a vintage Des Moines Police Department squad car. Coincidentally, a listener in Coon Rapids had a 1978 Ford LTD II he needed to get off his hands.

A few phone calls later, the Ford made its way to Des Moines.

From an acreage to the classroom: How Des Moines students got to restore a 1978 Ford LTD II

DMPS Central Campus seniors Natasha Harwell, Cristian Villa, Eric Shurvington and Inari Rivera pose with their replica of a 1978 DMPD squad car.

Pandemic-era restrictions were still in place when Murillo got his hands on the car, so he stored it at his parents' acreage for three years.

"We finally got around to getting back on track late last year," Murillo said. "That's when the instructor at the Central Campus auto body program said 'Yeah, we'd love to do it.'"

The class received the Ford — in humble condition — in late September 2023, said Kevin Moravek, auto collision instructor at Central Campus. His class of four students worked on it for nearly two semesters.

"This was just all they did," Moravek said. "Monday to Friday, working on various parts. Whether that's sanding the doors or putting body color on."

Students Cristian Villa and Erik Shurvington both agreed that the most difficult part was taking off the roof of the car, sanding it and putting it back on.

Inari Rivera said it was a long and tedious process, but they were all happy with the results.

Where can you see the 1978 Des Moines Police squad car replica?

While you won't see the squad car patrolling Des Moines' streets, the student's replica will soon be on display.

Students at Des Moines' Central Campus restored a 1978 Ford LTD II and turned it into a replica Des Moines Police Department squad car.

Equipped with new lights, a retro DMPD logo and even a vanity "DMPD 78" license plate, Murillo said the plan is to have the car lead the 2024 Iowa State Fair parade.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Central Campus seniors replicated a 1978 DMPD squad car. How to see it