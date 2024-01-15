This "High Quality" Cat Tree at Costco Is $30 Cheaper In-Stores

Cat owners understand that finding a quality cat tree takes a bit of work. While one might have the best color palette to match your home, its price tag might be a bit high. On the other hand, a rickety tower isn’t the safest option for a cat with the zoomies, so you’ll have to prioritize sturdiness and durability, especially if furniture isn’t safe around your pet. Luckily, Costco has a cat tower that’s a solution to your pet’s problems (or at least, most of them).

Costco’s Catry Stella Quilted Velvet Large Cat Tree is a dream come true for your furry friend, and it has six levels to explore. Rated at nearly five stars, the tall cat tower is equipped with everything your cat needs: paper rope-scratching posts, dangling toys, a rubber groomer, and two cubby holes for an easy getaway. It’s practically an in-home salon! Don’t expect your cat to follow you around the house anymore after buying this.

According to Reddit users on r/Costco, the cat tree is discounted at stores for $79.99, but it’s priced just at $109.99 online. Between Redditors and reviews on Costco’s website, the quality of the Catry product seems to be the best thing about it. “I had three cats on it at one time, and they all had room to have their own space,” one Redditor said. “I love that the ball toys aren’t stapled, they actually have a metal circle that you can attach more toys to if you have a cat that likes to chew string.”

A reviewer on Costco’s website gave the cat tower five stars for being “straightforward, easy-to-build, and very sturdy,” plus they said that their cat spends all day sleeping and lounging on it. Your pet deserves this type of luxury, so take a trip to Costco and keep an eye out for the retailer’s adorable pet hoodie.

If your local warehouse is out of stock though, Chewy sells a similar cat tree for a few dollars less. No matter which one you snag, your pet will thank you for it!

