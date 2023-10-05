The rise of Stoicism (and what the one per cent are learning from it)

Some people turn to a stiff drink to take the edge off after a furious row. For others, a brisk head-clearing walk does the trick. Occasionally, all that will do is to take it out on the nearest wall. However, during the Ryder Cup last weekend, when Europe’s Rory McIlroy needed to calm himself after a monumental car-park ding-dong with Jim “Bones’’ Mackay, a Team USA caddie, he plumped for an alternative method.

“I’m a big follower of Stoicism,” McIlroy explained to reporters during the biennial golf competition. This year it was hosted in Italy. The Roman Emperor and ancient philosopher Marcus Aurelius is a particular favourite. McIlroy is on first-name terms with him, in fact. “If anyone was going to get in my head it was Marcus.”

The Northern Irishman went on to not only regain his cool, but inspire Europe to a famous victory. It marked a vanquishing of demons – for a while, he had a reputation for mental fragility. “I needed to calm myself down because I could have let it bring me down the wrong path, but I didn’t.”

McIlroy, 34, is an unpredictable and quotable character in the frequently drab sport of golf. But in turning to the Hellenistic philosophical school of Stoicism for support rather than, say, a sports masseuse, he is following an established trend among (mostly male) high performers in the one per cent.

Over recent years, multi-billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Cuban, Warren Buffet and Jack Dorsey, plus Arnold Schwarzenegger, LL Cool J, Brie Larson and Elizabeth Holmes, have all expressed an inclination towards the teachings of the Stoics, for better or worse. Ideas first mooted in the third century BC are, it seems, suddenly à la mode.

As “Marcus” might say, there is no point fighting this; we might as well accept it. But how good are the rich and famous at Stoicism really? It’s time to measure them against his most famous pearls of wisdom.

As we all know, almost all modern self-help books are prettily-packaged and cleverly-marketed composites of ancient philosophy, eastern religions, Instagram quotes and bumper stickers.

The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials Into Triumph by US self-help guru Ryan Holiday is an example. The book takes Stoicism, which was founded by Zeno of Citium and expounded upon by Seneca, then adopted by Marcus Aurelius – and presents it in a way that is particularly accessible to people who spend a great deal of time on LinkedIn.

Although Holiday’s book was published in 2015, at a time when inspirational quotes and self-help books could not be shared quickly enough, it surged in popularity during the early stages of the pandemic and has been translated into 19 languages.

Particularly enthusiastic about the new “life hack” translation of Stoicism are Men On The Internet (it is, I suppose, related to the Roman Empire.), led by their Grand Wizard, Elon Musk. A central pillar of the philosophy is to understand that you cannot exercise complete control over the world; but you can exercise complete control over your thoughts and attitude to events. So don’t stress the big stuff, just look after number one.

It means if, to take a random example, you happen to be one of the world’s richest men, and you keep doing things like buying social media platforms, and wading into the Ukraine war, and meeting with China, and making yourself as crucial to the US election as you can, and replying to Russell Brand on Twitter… Maybe don’t do that, because it’s not your business? Instead, just… think about it? Perhaps he hasn’t got to that chapter yet.

Stoicism is so popular at the moment that the upcoming Stoicon, held online on October 21st, promises to be “the world’s largest gathering of Stoics in history”. Academics will speak, panels will be held and presentations given. Do attend, if you like, but know that if you don’t enjoy it, that isn’t because it was bad, it’s because your attitude to it was bad.

One of the reasons Stoicism is so popular with sportspeople is the same reason it’s popular with prisoners: it teaches us that not only is it to err human, but that all failure is a blessing, since it allows us to learn and grow. So, you can only imagine how into it sportsman/former prisoner Boris Becker is.

It is a noble attitude. Instead of “it is what it is”, modern Stoics take that acceptance further and fix an appendix to it: “it is what it is, and what it is is a learning opportunity.” It is presumably what Stoic Jeff Bezos meant when he revealed his failures had cost Amazon billions of dollars.

“None of those things are fun, but they also don’t matter,” he said. “What really matters is that companies that don’t continue to experiment – companies that don’t embrace failure – they eventually get into a desperate position.” Like having to pay reasonable amounts of corporation tax, or improving the apparent working conditions of warehouse employees? Heaven forfend.

Some debate over whether Marcus Aurelius actually said this, but that hasn’t stopped online Stoics before (“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth” is another favourite, which he never wrote), and besides, it’s approximately similar to something he did write.

What does it mean? Why: live, laugh, love, of course. Get out there and carpe the diem, babes! If you don’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? If you aren’t living for the moment, you’re not really living. And so on.

It’s an unlikely credo for a group of people – tech CEOs, sportspeople – notorious for favouring obsessive work over pleasure or relaxation, but maybe it’s better applied to their partners. After all, most of the Silicon Valley Stoics are expensively divorced these days. Those women are beginning to live, alright.

Tremendous and necessary news: self-discipline and diligence is at the heart of Stoicism, but that doesn’t mean doing more work, exactly. Instead, there is an emphasis on stripping back one’s life and routine to the bare essentials, cutting out anything that might be slowing us down. Marie Kondo it, if you must. But definitely don’t watch Marie Kondo.

“If you seek tranquillity, do less,” our Marcus writes. “Or (more accurately) do what’s essential – what the logos of a social being requires, and in the requisite way because most of what we say and do is not essential. If you can eliminate it, you’ll have more time, and more tranquillity. Ask yourself at every moment, ‘Is this necessary?’”

Funny, I had the very same thought, reading the latest Forbes Billionaires List, looking at all that money. It doesn’t seem entirely necessary.

