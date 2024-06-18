High Desert WWII veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

Longtime High Desert resident, contractor, and D-Day veteran Alfred Rocco was the life of the party as he celebrated his 102nd birthday over the weekend, surrounded by dozens of friends and family members.

Music echoed through a reception center at the Sterling Inn Assisted Living Facility in Victorville, where Rocca has lived for the past two years, while the party got into full swing on Saturday.

His secret to vitality?

"Don't ever dwell on things that make you sad," he said. "Take care of problems right away, before they get big. And a big smile."

Rocca used a wheelchair due to a leg injury last year, granddaughter Angie Biendara said. Until then, he went on regular walks and drove himself around.

"If I had my legs, I'd been dancing on the floor right now," Rocca said.

He said he moved to Hesperia with his family in 1978 and set up business as a construction contractor building houses and apartment buildings.

Rocca also credited his longevity to his active lifestyle as a contractor and the support of his family.

"They never leave me alone," he quipped.

Rocca has four children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, according to Biendara, who was raised by Rocca and his wife of more than 50 years. His wife died more than two decades ago.

Eighty years ago, at age 21, Rocca said he landed on Omaha Beach with the Army's 12th Regiment. He was part of the second wave of soldiers to make the landing at what history recalls as "Bloody Omaha."

He and his comrades made their way toward Utah Beach to reinforce fellow soldiers who had come under German attack before ultimately continuing on into Belgium, Rhineland and Germany.

"It was rough," Rocca said. "Battle after battle."

Despite constantly facing shrapnel blasts and sniper fire, Rocca said he managed to make it through his six months of combat as a machine gunner without being wounded.

"I came very close, many times," he said.

Rocca was awarded a Bronze Star with five Oak Leaf Clusters for his service, and in recent years, a Légion d'honneur from the French government in gratitude for the country's liberation from Nazi control during WWII.

Biendara said she thinks Rocca's personality has a lot to do with his unstoppable energy.

"It's his sense of humor and his outlook on life," she said.

Her husband, Jace Biendara, agreed. "He doesn't let things get him down," he said.

"He loves to talk to people," Biendara added. "Whoever meets him is always so much happier when they leave. He's just so full of joy."

