Here are some hidden gem beaches in South Jersey

Well, it’s that time of year again. Beach time.

Many of us in South Jersey head to the beaches on weekends to cool off, get refreshed, meet up with friends and family, walk the boardwalk or soak up some sun.

Everyone knows about the popular beaches in our area from Atlantic City to Avalon, Ocean City to Wildwood, to Cape May and many other spots along the shore.

But what about those "hidden gem" beaches, lakes or bodies of water where you swim (in some cases), kayak, walk, picnic or just be near the water without a plethora of people around? Those quieter places that aren’t too hard to get to?

Here are a few “hidden gems.”

Atsion Lake, Shamong

Atsion Lake on Route 206 in Shamong is a nice alternative to the Jersey Shore.

Atsion Lake is at the northern end of Wharton State Forest in the Pine Barrens, with proximity to Tabernacle, Medford, Medford Lakes, Southampton and more

The lake, which is cedar water and man-made, is part of the Mullica River.

Swimming is only permitted during the summer when lifeguards are on duty. A beach area has changing areas, restrooms, showers, a first-aid station and a concession building.

The entrance fee is $5/$10 per car during the week and $10/$20 on weekends for New Jersey residents/non-residents. There is a picnic area as well. Canoeing, hiking, fishing and camping are available at the Atsion Recreation area. Located at 744 US 206.

Atsion Lake in Shamong along Route 206 has a nice beach area, which is a nice alternative to the Jersey Shore. Part of the Atsion Recreation Area, boating, fishing, hiking and more are also available.

The Beach at Strathmere

The beach and parking are both free. That’s a win-win right there. This quiet beach is located in Cape May County. There are no restrooms but there are plenty of porta-potties.

Visitors can park along Ocean Drive or along other streets. The beach is located where Corson’s Inlet meets the Atlantic Ocean. The Deauville Inn is nearby once you’re done at the beach.

1101 Commonwealth Avenue.

Fort Mott State Park, Pennsville

The park has extensive beachfront (no swimming allowed) and visitors can walk and picnic with plenty of greenery as a backdrop. Pets must be on a leash.

Fort Mott was designed after the Civil War as part of a three-fort coastal defense system for the Delaware River, according to nj.gov. It guarded the river throughout the Spanish American War and World War I. There is a park museum.

Fort Mott State Park has extensive beach front along the Delaware River. The park is in Pennsville Twp., Salem County. Ahead is a wharf for observation or fishing. PHOTO: June 10, 2024.

454 Fort Mott Road.

Iona Lake, Franklinville

This 33-acre lake is in Gloucester County.

It's quiet and serene, but a hot spot for fishing and kayaking with a public boat launch and more.

Nearby towns include Newfield, Clayton and Elmer.

The lake is at Porchtown and Taylor roads.

Fishing and boating are features of Iona Lake at Porchtown and Taylor roads in Franklin Twp., Gloucester County. PHOTO: June 7, 2024.

Malaga Lake Park, Malaga

Swimming, kayaking, boating, and hiking trails are available at Malaga Lake, which is 105 acres and in the headwaters of the Maurice River watershed. There is a playground area as well.

A popular destination for picnicking, it’s also known as a good bass fishing destination and hosts a variety of fish and wildlife.

A trail guide is available at the trailhead near the boat launch, or by calling Franklin Township's municipal offices, according to njaudubon.org.

Malaga Lake is more than 100 acres with quite different shorelines depending on what side it is. PHOTO: June 7, 2024.

It’s open daily from dawn to dusk. Lifeguard is on duty Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The entrance is off Malaga Lake Park Drive, off Route 40, and Malaga Lake Boulevard.

North Brigantine Beach, Brigantine

Atlantic City is right there, but Brigantine’s beaches are quiet and feel like a world away. It gets even quieter if you continue to go north.

As you get further up to the North Brigantine Beach area, you’ll find popular surf fishing beaches and plenty of coastal marine species.

The beach offers a two-story viewing platform, where visitors can observe wildlife.

There is parking. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a leash.

Unfortunately, there's no way to leash the biting flies that can sometimes be a nuisance.

East Beach Avenue and 14th Street North.

Pearl Beach, Cape May Point

There is no boardwalk but the beach is not crowded, so there’s that.

The quiet, peaceful beach in Cape May is also full of birds and monarch butterflies.

There are lifeguards present and swimming is allowed.

Parking is limited.

205 West Central Ave.

Staff writer Joe Smith contributed to this report.

Consider a digital subscription to help support our journalism

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Here are 7 'hidden gem' beach-type areas in South Jersey