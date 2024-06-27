Hidden Bottle Hunt starts soon

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, parent organization to BottleDrop, has announced that the 2024 Hidden Bottle Hunt will take place from Wednesday through July 7.

The event, which celebrates Oregon’s Bottle Bill, also supports local charities.

During the hunt, participants must find the six commemorative bottles that are hidden throughout the state during six separate simultaneous hunts. The cooperative will release one location clue per bottle per day.

The winners can keep the commemorative bottle they find, plus will also be able to select a BottleDrop Give nonprofit partner to receive a $1,000 donation through BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program.

For information, and to sign up for daily clue reminders, go to bottledrop.com/hunt.