Cruise through 2023: Hiboy electric scooters are up to 45% off at Amazon, today only
There are scooters, and then there are scooters. We're about to introduce you to the latter variety — scooters so smooth, so fast and so popular, they'll run races around those old rusty Razors you have in the garage. These guys are super sophisticated and designed especially for adults, making them a sleek way to get around if you have a short commute (and they're so much easier to store than a bike). Whether you want one for yourself or to give as a gift, you're in luck: Amazon just slashed the prices of several Hiboy scooters by up to 45%, today only.
Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter
The Hiboy S2 — down to $533 (from $1,000) — boasts 10-inch tires and a powerful brushless motor that'll keep you going for up to 25 miles. It stores easily — it takes three seconds to fold right up, so it can fit into your car trunk or closet with ease. Night riders will love the built-in light, and it even has a smart LED screen, which shows the remaining battery life, speed and cruise control. You can even install a detachable seat (sold separately) for a more comfortable ride.
"This scooter is amazing, the price is right for the quality and the use that I and everyone in my household gets out of it," shared a thrilled five-star shopper. "Especially with high gas prices the scooter saves us lots of money.... We use it for commuting and to run errands."
You can even bring a friend along for the ride! Shared a shopper who brought it to Burning Man: 'Tore my ACL and needed a non-biking way to move around. This worked great. Battery life lasted all day... On normal roads this baby is sweet. Smooth, reliable. The seat is comfortable and riding with two people is easy too."
Too much of a splurge? Check out these models for less:
Hiboy Max3 Electric Scooter
With a max range of 17 miles and a wider deck, it's perfect for adventure seekers, though just as excellent for commuters and casual riders. It packs in plenty of safety features, including a dual braking system and integrated lighting throughout.
It makes an incredible gift for someone who can't or doesn't drive — or anyone looking to save on gas!
"We got this for my son who is a freshman in college," shared a savvy shopper. "I did not want to send him to school with a car. We got him this scooter. It’s perfect. It has lights too. He even told me he raced another student who had a Ducati scooter, [which is] more expensive than his. This one was faster. It can get up to 20mph. He usually goes about 15mph. It’s easy to fold and charge."
Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter
A sturdy yet sleek aluminum frame will last you (or the lucky person you gift it to) years.
"Handles bumps, cracks, and gravel at ease," shared a shopper. "Also it folds up really easily, including the seat, able to carry around one-handed. Going to try getting accessories for it like a phone mount, lock, but as it stands I am all for riding this thing 'til the wheels literally fall off."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
