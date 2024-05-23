HHI area Memorial Day guide: Weekend events, road closures in Beaufort, Jasper counties

Memorial Day 2024 is on Monday, May 27.

Here’s what residents of Beaufort and Jasper counties should know as they head into the long weekend — ceremonies honoring local veterans, travel routes to avoid and celebrations kicking off summer in the Hilton Head area.

Road closures, delays

Beaufort — The city’s Memorial Day parade route will shutter the following downtown roadways between 10 and 11:30 a.m. Monday: Boundary Street from Adventure Street to Carteret Street; all of Carteret Street; Bay Street from Carteret Street to Bladen Street and all of Bladen Street.

The Woods Memorial Bridge will also be closed to vehicle traffic, which will likely cause traffic backups in northern Beaufort County as motorists are diverted to Lady’s Island Drive and Ribaut Road.

The Woods Memorial Bridge and a chunk of downtown Beaufort will be inaccessible to vehicle traffic Monday morning as the roads are used for the city’s annual Memorial Day parade. The route starts and ends at the Beaufort National Cemetery, where a Veterans Affairs commemoration ceremony is planned for after the parade.

Hilton Head — A small section of Coggins Point Road in Port Royal Plantation will briefly close to vehicle traffic around 8 a.m. Monday for the Hilton Head Freedom 5K.

Yemassee — A two-mile stretch of U.S. 17A/21 known as Frampton Road remains closed as construction crews replace the highway’s bridge following damage from a train derailment. The route is expected to reopen by July 30.

Events

Beaufort

The Original Gullah Festival of South Carolina : May 24 to May 26, 2024 at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park; workshops and performances celebrating “Decoration Day,” a Gullah Geechee holiday to honor those killed in the Civil War

Beaufort County Veterans Affairs Memorial Day parade : Monday, May 27, 2024 from 10 to 11 a.m.; starts in downtown Beaufort, ends at the Beaufort National Cemetery

Veterans Affairs Memorial Day ceremony: Monday, May 27, 2024 from 12 to 1 p.m.; Beaufort National Cemetery, main flagpole (drivers should use the entrances on Rogers or Lafayette streets)

Jasper Wiseley, of Beaufort, stands with his fellow members of the Patriot Guard Riders during the 120th Memorial Day Ceremony at the Beaufort National Cemetery on Monday, May 30, 2016, in Beaufort.

Bluffton/Okatie

Memorial Day ceremony : Monday, May 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at Buckwalter Place Park outside of the Bluffton Police Department; guests encouraged to bring chairs

American Legion placing of flags: Friday, May 24, 2024 at 9 a.m.; flags will be distributed to volunteers at Bluffton Cemetery (1166 May River Road) to be placed at veterans’ graves, continuing to Sauls Funeral Home and ending at the Jaxville Cemetery on Pinckney Colony Road

Hilton Head

Hilton Head Island Art Festival: May 24 to May 26, 2024 at the Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina; art for sale, dining and live entertainment

35th Annual Shelter Cove HarbourFest: Begins Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Shelter Cove Harbour; featuring performances by Shannon Tanner and appearances from Cappy the Clown

Hilton Head Freedom 5K (sold out): Monday, May 27, 2024; packet pickup from 7 to 7:45 a.m., race begins at 8 a.m.; course starts on Coggins Point Road in Port Royal Plantation, limited parking available at Port Royal Robber’s Row Golf Course

Shelter Cove Memorial Day ceremony: Monday, May 27, 2024 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Shelter Cove Veterans Memorial

Hardeeville

Foodees Food and Culture Festival: May 24 to May 26, 2024 at Hardeeville City Hall; over 30 gourmet food trucks; military and service members receive a 10% discount with ID

A woman walking with the American Legion float gives an American flag to a child during the Memorial Day Parade along Boundary Street on Monday, May 30, 2016, in Beaufort.