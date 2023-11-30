HGTV Just Made A Major Announcement About Ben And Erin Napier's Show, 'Home Town'

Ben and Erin Napier's hit HGTV series Home Town is returning for season 7.

The home improvement show has also been renewed for season 8, and a holiday special is coming too.

Season 7 will premiere on HGTV on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8 pm ET/PT.

If there's one constant in this world, it is Ben and Erin Napier's hit HGTV series Home Town. On the air since January 2016, it appears that Home Town won't be going anywhere anytime soon and, of course, fans are thrilled! HGTV recently announced when viewers can expect to be transported back to Laurel, Mississippi for season 7 of Home Town. In even more exciting news, even before the season 7 premiere, Home Town has already been renewed for 20 episodes for season 8 in 2024.

Season 7 of Home Town will premiere on HGTV on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8 pm ET/PT. As always, new episodes will be available to stream simultaneously on MAX. Though January 7 is less than two short months away, it may be hard for you to contain your excitement and anticipation for the Napiers' return. Luckily, ahead of the season 7 premiere, Ben and Erin will be back for a one-hour special holiday program called Home Town Holidays premiering December 17 on HGTV. In the special, the Napiers will "revisit past homeowners and grant their Christmas wishes with special handmade items," according to a press release from HGTV.

A lot has been going on in the Napiers personal lives since last season, from wrangling their two young daughters to a fitness journey and shoulder surgery for Ben. It seems all of the family's big life events will be addressed in the new season along with numerous brilliant remodels.

"In the season opener Ben is recovering from shoulder surgery so he enlists his best friends Jim Rasberry and Josh Nowell to help Erin renovate a home for a family looking to escape the cold Canadian winters. The new Laurel residents are hoping Ben and Erin can find them a property with enough outdoor space for their family of six to enjoy their new southern digs," HGTV teased of episode one.

Cheers to this new season and holiday special!

