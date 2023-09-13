HGTV Just Announced a New Series Inspired by Zillow Gone Wild

Zillow Gone Wild—the popular Instagram account showcasing unusual and outlandish homes that has amassed 1.8 million followers so far—has inspired a new HGTV show. Coming to the small screen next year, the new real estate series will spotlight the weirdest and most over-the-top houses. Here's everything we know about the upcoming production so far.

First, What’s the Story Behind the Instagram Account?

The Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account was created in late 2020 by Samir Mezrahi, who also runs the popular KaleSalad Instagram. Only two weeks after the Zillow Gone Wild account was created, it had gained nearly half a million followers. The page is dedicated to showcasing the strangest listings on Zillow—whether it’s a seemingly normal house with jail cells inside or a home listed for $1—along with incredibly grandiose mansions that have amenities like their own baseball field or horse stable. Learn more about the story behind the account here.

What Will HGTV’s Zillow Gone Wild Show Be About?

HGTV’s Zillow Gone Wild will feature wonderfully weird homes that are for sale. Not only that, but it'll introduce viewers to the buyers, the sellers, and each home;s unique history. Plus, the show will offer a few pointers for unusual ways to market a funky property should you have one of your own that you're looking to sell.

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

The series will include eight half-hour episodes and one hour-long season finale. Each episode will feature three homes and their backstories, while the finale will reveal the most over-the-top home.

When Can I Watch It?

Zillow Gone Wild is slated to premiere in early 2024. In the meantime, as you wait for the series to air, follow the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account to get your fascinating home listing fix—and a good laugh courtesy of every post's comments section.

You love home TV shows. So do we. Let’s obsess over them together.

