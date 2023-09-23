HGTV Fans Say ‘Unsellable Houses’ Is ‘Just Not the Same’ Without Longtime Contractor

Unsellable Houses has returned to HGTV for season 4, and fans are excited to see twins Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb back on the Sunday night lineup. But longtime viewers of the renovation show will notice that there's been a big change since the last season.

The real estate agent sisters work with homeowners in their home state of Washington to sell houses that have been sitting on the market. Lyndsay handles the renovation, design, and staging, while Leslie lends her expertise to the budget and negotiation. But this season, they're missing a partner: Their contractor, Jeff Lawrence.

The official HGTV Instagram account recently shared a clip of the show's first episode and fans responded with comments about the show. Many of them left messages wondering about Jeff's whereabouts. One asked, "what happened to Jeff?" Another said, "Love the girls but miss Jeff just not the same.🙁" Another commenter wrote, "Nothing against the new guy, but Jeff is missed."

Jeff is a contractor and owner and president of JL Remodeling in Lynnwood, Washington. According to Distractify, Leslie and Lyndsay addressed his absence on their Instagram account with the message, "Jeff will not be on this season. He’s focusing on growing his business and we’re expanding ours with Lamb & Co. Renovation—wishing him and his company nothing but the best!"

Jeff even took to Youtube to address the question, "Where's Jeff?" He explained, "I've actually been pretty busy," followed by clips from JL Cares, the nonprofit arm of his company. Through JL Cares, Jeff takes nominations for people in need of a helping hand, and then he and his team tackle renovations and repairs. He's chronicling the project on Youtube.

While Jeff will be missed on HGTV, this sounds like a very worthy project. Unsellable Houses airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on HGTV and is available for streaming on Max.

