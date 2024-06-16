Hey Muskingum County: Here's what you need to know to start your week

ZANESVILLE − Ohio University Zanesville will host Summer Bash on the Green from noon to 2 p.m. June 18.

Participants can bring their lunches and a blanket or chair and listen to local musician Matt Frampton. A variety of games and activities will also be available

Summer Bash is part of a summer wellness series to enhance health and wellness .

ZANESVILLE −Adams Lane will be closed between Newark Road and Taylor Street for a bridge replacement project over Joes Run. The closure is slated for 45 days beginning June 17, according to the Muskingum County Engineer's Office.

ZANESVILLE − A healing service, A Celebration of God's Love, with Mitch Bensel will be held at 7 p.m. June 23, at Coburn United Methodist Church, 3618 Maple Ave.

ZANESVILLE − North to Nashville is the band playing Thursday in the Secrest Auditorium parking lot as part of the summer concert series. DJ Adonis will kick the evening off at 5 p.m. followed by the band at 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.

ZANESVILLE − Local volunteers have launched a Muskingum Valley Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. It's a grassroots, non-partisan and non-profit organization designed to build political will for climate change legislation.

The group plans to meet monthly and hold regular lobby meetings with the offices of Sen. Sherrod Brown, Sen. J.D. Vance and Rep. Troy Balderson. For more information on the Muskingum Valley Chapter, email oh.muskingumvalley@citizensclimatelobby.org or visit Muskingum Valley CCL on Facebook.

