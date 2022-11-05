We've found a shoe that's been put to the test by a slew of nurses, teachers and Disney travelers. It has not only passed with flying colors (i.e., over 34,000 perfect reviews!) but also surged to become Amazon's most popular style: We're talking Hey Dude's Wendy Loafers. And it’s no secret why: The rubber sole is lightweight but sturdy, and the fabric upper stretches over your foot for customized comfort. Plus, it's as cute as can be.

Hey Dude Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafer $36 $55 Save $19 Teachers, nurses and Disney aficionados swear by these light and lovely loafers for all-day wear — and this chambray style is on sale now! $36 at Amazon

If you plan on going to The Happiest Place on Earth — or any theme park, for that matter — you need to wear the most comfortable shoes you own. And if you’re on your feet all day, say as a nurse or a teacher, you also know the importance of a supportive pair of sneakers. These experts are digging this shoe.

These Hey Dude Wendy Loafers come in over 16 colors and prints, ranging from neutrals to brights and prints. They’re just like your favorite chukkas, but lighter and cooler.

Listen, up, Lady: These Hey Dudes will give your feet a new lease on life. (Photo: Amazon)

Nurses love them

Nurses do a lot of walking, so if they recommend a pair of shoes, we listen.

“I love my Hey Dudes,” one dished. “I am a nurse and need a comfortable shoe. These shoes meet every expectation and then some. I love them. They are so comfortable. Definitely will be buying another pair or two.”

"I wear these shoes for everyday use and at work as a nurse," added another. "They are so light and comfortable, especially for the hot humid days! I wear a 8.5 and got a size 8, and it fit perfectly. I will be buying more in the future!"

"Best shoes I've ever owned," wrote a third. "I’m a nurse and have plantar fasciitis for years…since I started wearing Hey Dudes my feet have not hurt…I wear nothing but Hey Dudes now!"

Don't even think about going for a long walk without these on. (Photo: Amazon)

Teachers give them an A+ too

Even teachers can’t get enough of these comfy shoes!

"Best. Shoes. Ever. Purchased," raved one. "I'm a teacher... I'm on my feet all day. When I go home I'm a ranch wife and boy mom. These are the best shoes I've ever had. They're so comfy. I'm flat-footed, so they are perfect.'

Another beamed: "So comfortable! Amazing! They match anything. They’re easy on and off. They don’t slip off the heels. Perfect teacher shoes. I haven’t worn anything else since I got them."

The ultimate Disney shoe

Multiple shoppers raved about how these are their go-to Disney shoes, and for good reason: You can walk miles in them and have a spring in your step the entire time!

"I LOVE these shoes," proclaimed one five-star fan. "I bought them for a trip I took to Disney World. I walked EVERYWHERE, and they were so comfortable. definitely will buy more!!

"They live up to their hype!" added a convert. "Bought them for a Disney trip. Super lightweight and comfy! Also, the white is still white after Disney :) Def recommend."

Another grateful traveler wrote: "No cortisone shot needed. Every time I’ve gone to Disney for the last six years I have come home needing a cortisone shot for my plantar fasciitis. However four days later I feel just fine walking around. I am so thankful to have found these shoes. They are so light and supportive I plan to buy more for daily wear at work."

