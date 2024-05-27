Hesperia’s farmers market food vendors growing: Dining Around

Hesperia’s Civic Plaza Park is the place to be on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., when vendors set up colorful canopies, trailers and food trucks at the Community Farmers Market.

When it comes to food, be prepared to learn something, whether you are an experienced foodie or someone just starting out.

Food vendors happily answer questions, and most offer samples to try before you buy.

There are always new food and beverage experiences for everyone. Here are two vendors that prove our claim.

Jenna Anton of Microfarms holds a flat of microgreens, basically super nutrient-laden embryonic vegetable leaves ready for salads, sandwiches, juices, teas and more.

Microfarms

Jenna and Gregory Anton are into small ─ as in “micro” ─ farming, propagating 12 varieties of microgreens, which are edible items providing more nutrients than regular sprouts.

A quick computer search of microgreens says the greens are embryonic leaves ─ the first sprout from the seed and as such contains reserves of nutrients that feed subsequent plant growth.

That translates to a healthy, more nutritious addition to your diet.

At Microfarms, the greens are densely planted in flats and grown in miniature greenhouses. It takes between five and 25 days for greens to be ready to use.

They are cut fresh from the flat, packed into a plastic clamshell and will last about a week in your refrigerator with a damp paper towel. You can also purchase the entire flat to take home.

Microgreens can be incorporated in salads or sandwiches as well as in juicing recipes or teas.

Once the containers are pretty much “harvested,” they can be tossed into the garden where they will continue to grow.

Microfarms greens the day we interviewed Jenna include arugula, curled cress ─ a member of the wasabi family─ radish, broccoli and Chinese cabbage. The choices vary each week.

For more information, visit Microfarms’ Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages. Ask about custom growing orders for greens. QR codes at the booth provide additional information on each variety available.

From left, Nelcy Yohanna, Manuel Lojada and Laura Lojada can answer all your Colombian coffee questions at The Millionaire's Coffee Co. booth.

The Millionaire’s Coffee Co.

Clever packaging and a delicious coffee roast catch the eyes of coffee lovers who want to know all about the tasty beverage sold by The Millionaire’s Coffee Co., 100% Artisanal Colombian Coffee offered by Nelcy Yohanna and Manuel, Laura and Esther Lozada.

Making their Farmers Market debut in December 2023, this friendly group hails from Colombia and can tell you everything about the Arabica product they sell. They also offer freshly brewed samples.

Arabica beans grow at high altitudes and are believed to be the first type of coffee cultivated. The coffee is described as more nuanced in flavor and is the most popular type of coffee sold due that subtle but distinctive taste. It contains less caffeine, which means it is less bitter but can provide the desired energy boost when needed.

Beans from The Millionaire’s Coffee Co. are grown on small coffee farms and harvested when they are similar in shape and size, handpicked and sundried before being shipped to California via United Postal Service. It cannot arrive much fresher than that.

The vendors call it “the richest and most distinct coffee for your senses.”

They sell beans, ground coffee and K-cups. Half-pound bags are $14 each and produce 20 cups of coffee.

Nelcy and the Lozados offer gift bundles that include a French press coffee maker and coffee for $25 as well as baskets with fun items.

Nelcy’s mother, who shares her daughter’s name, often makes home-baked mini cupcakes to enjoy with your coffee. Banana with chocolate chips is a special favorite.

For more information or to discuss bulk orders or gift bundles for special occasions, call 760-927-7974 or visit them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Finally …

Enjoy Hesperia Community Food Truck Sundays, the first and third Sunday of the month from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 15388 Smoke Tree St., Hesperia. Food vendors, drinks, raffles and live music. Also, Circle June 8 for the Father’s Day Car Show at the HCFM.

When you go

What: Hesperia Community Farmers Market, 15833 Smoke Tree St., Hesperia.

When: Every Saturday, weather permitting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information: Vendor application process: www.tfsoakhills.com. Live DJ, petting zoo and more. Parking on Juniper and Smoke Tree Streets. Facebook and Instagram, @hesperiacommunityfarmersmarket.

If you would like your restaurant profiled in Dining Around, text/call 760-953-8682 or email kaynhuey@aol.com.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Hesperia’s farmers market food vendors growing: Dining Around