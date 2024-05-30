Hesperia, Barstow animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions during one-day event

Animal shelters in Hesperia and Barstow will offer free pet adoptions as they take part in the first-ever "California Adopt-a-Pet Day" on Saturday.

The Hesperia Animal Shelter and the Barstow Animal Shelter will be among more than 150 shelters across the state that will be participating in the inaugural event, meant to clear overburdened shelters and place animals in loving homes, organizers said. The effort is being spearheaded by the ASPCA, in partnership with the San Francisco SPCA and the California Animal Welfare Association.

"All adoptions will be free, with (a) refundable $40 spay/neuter deposit," Hesperia Animal Services officials said in a written statement. "By working together, we can find homes for thousands of animals throughout the state."

The first "California Adopt-a-Pet Day" will be held on June 1, 2024.

The Hesperia event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1 at the Hesperia Animal Shelter, 1011 Santa Fe Ave. E.

The Barstow Animal Shelter, 2840 E. Main Street, is scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"California Adopt-a-Pet Day is this Saturday, June 1st, and we couldn't be more excited to participate," Barstow Humane Society representatives said in a written statement. "We'll be hosting this special event, where you can meet and fall in love with our loving pets who are awaiting loving homes."

"Please note we do have a screening process to ensure it’s the perfect match for the pet and the pet parent-family," the organization added.

Animal 6 months old and older will be ready to go to their new homes once spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, Barstow Humane Society officials added. Pets under 6 months of age will require refundable spay or neuter deposits.

All cats and dogs adopted through the program will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before being sent to their new homes, according to the alliance of organizations sponsoring the event.

More information, including a list of participating animal shelters, can be found online at caadoptapetday.org.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hesperia, Barstow animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions during one-day event