Here's Why You Might Not See Caitlin Clark In The WNBA *Just* Yet

Twenty-two year old college basketball star Caitlin Clark, who plays guard for the University of Iowa, is just seven points away from breaking the NCAA women’s basketball all-time leading scoring record (a title currently held by former University of Washington star Kelsey Plum, according to CBS).

“I’m not anxious about it really at all. I’m just very excited. It’s going to be a special night,” Caitlin said at a press conference ahead of Iowa's matchup with the Michigan Wolverines Thursday night, per CNN . “I understand the magnitude of this. I think it’s just kind of come along with how my four years have gone. It’s crazy, looking back, at how fast everything’s gone. I’m just really thankful and grateful.”

Of course, Caitlin is no stranger to making sports history. She’s already the only Division I women’s basketball player to score 3,000 points and complete 1,000 assists, CNN reports. In January, she became the all-time leading scorer in the Big Ten thanks to a resounding performance against Northwestern, according to CBS.

But, Caitlin is already deep into her fourth season at the University of Iowa, which brings up questions about her plans after graduation. Here's everything to know about her future plans, including a potential career in the WNBA.

She’s currently a senior at the University of Iowa.

As an Iowa native, Caitlin chose the school, in part, because it was close to home; she also looked forward to the crowd's energy.

“If anybody watched me in high school, they know that I live for a packed gym,” she told Des Moines Register. “And honestly that’s one of the reasons I came to Iowa, because the support of the women’s basketball team is so good. I just thrive off of crazy crowds.”

The choice quickly paid off for the Hawkeyes: Caitlin is the team's all-time leading scorer. She was also named the AP National Player of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week several times, and holds the Big Ten record for most weekly awards at 25, according to Iowa news station KCCI.

She has a fifth year of eligibility.

Caitlin has an extra year of eligibility on the Hawkeyes women's basketball team thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected her freshman year of college. The NCAA allows student-athletes who competed in the 2020-2021 season to have an extra year of eligibility if they want to, so Caitlin could continue her winning streak at Iowa, per ESPN.

She could use that time to begin her master's or get another bachelor's degree, according to Caitlin herself in a Dec. 2023 SiriusXM interview with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, per Fox Sports. Caitlin is currently an honors student in marketing, according to the school.

She’s projected to be the No. 1 draft pick.

As Caitlin weighs her options, she’s already getting quite a lot of buzz around the topic of the WNBA draft. If she joins the draft, she's projected to be the No. 1 pick, per ESPN.

She’d likely go to the Indiana Fever.

For the second year in a row, Indiana Fever has the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. So, if Caitlin decides to leave college sports and go pro, she could very well end up here, per The Indianapolis Star.

In December, coaches from Indiana watched the Iowa game against Loyola University Chicago to check out Caitlin's performance, the newspaper reported.

She makes thousands from her name, image, and likeness deals.

Thanks to her name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, Caitlin currently makes more than she would with a base salary in the WNBA. She currently has ten separate NIL deals, including sponsorships with Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, and Topps, per Hawkeyes Wire. Including those partnerships, she's currently valued at over $800,000, according to sports recruiting database On3.

Meanwhile, a base salary in the WNBA is a little over $76,000, per the Chicago Tribune .



She’s still undecided about her future.

Caitlin is still making her choice. When Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski asked Caitlin about the potential of going pro in December, the Iowa star said there's no wrong decision, per Fox Sports.

“It’s a hard decision because, in my eyes, it’s like a win-win," she told Krzyzewski on his SiriusXM show, according to the outlet. "I can go and live out a life of a dream, or I can stay and be in college—start working on my master’s or start working on another degree and still play college basketball with some of my best friends. That’s what makes it so hard. Both seem so amazing.”

