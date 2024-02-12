Here's where to buy Blake Lively's sporty-chic 2024 Super Bowl outfit

I get that most people watch the Super Bowl for the football, but me? I'm more interested in the fashion. From Beyonce to Blake Lively, there were tons of stars in attendance at the big game and their looks did not disappoint.

Speaking of Blake Lively, people could not stop talking about her last night. Her hair, her jewelry, her outfit — they were all so good. While you'll likely need to hit up your hairstylist to recreate her voluminous curly 'do, we can totally help you nail her sporty-chic ensemble.

As luck would have it, her entire look is available at retailers online and each piece is less than $100. Whether you're attending a sporting event, running errands or casually getting together with friends, Lively's outfit works just as well in real life as it did in Taylor Swift's box at the Super Bowl. Shop the stylish pieces below.

Adidas Adidas Women's Adicolor Classics Track Jacket For most of the night, Lively wore this iconic Adidas track jacket draped on her shoulders which made it less sporty and surprisingly more stylish. The top-rated piece has been a staple in Adidas collections over the years because shoppers love the comfort and versatility. You can pair the jacket with the matching track pants, but consider taking a cue from shoppers who also pair the piece with jeans and leggings. $80 at adidas

Adidas Adidas Adicolor Classics Adibreak Track Pants Available in seven colors, these classic track pants are soft and flattering. They're not too tight so you don't have to worry about them accentuating trouble areas, but they're definitely cooler than traditional sweats. "Classic and comfortable," one shopper who purchased the pants commented. "These are great and look good." $85 at adidas

Aritzia Babaton Sculpt Knit Squareneck Cropped Tank This isn't your average white tank. Rather than being thin and flimsy, the sculpt knit material is thick and substantial to hold you in and provide structure and support. Of course, the white color that Lively wore is classic, but this tank is also available in more than 25 other colors. Shoppers give it 4.5 out 5 stars, with one shopper writing, "The top has support, it feels good on your skin [and it is] really comfy." $58 at Aritzia

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.