Here's Where To Shop For The Best Presidents' Day Appliance Sales

Whether you're shopping for coffee makers or washing machines, you've probably noticed that appliances don't come cheap. Enter: Presidents' Day appliance sales that make that nifty gadget you've been eyeing well within reach. So if you're in the market for a new tool for your home, Women's Health has got you covered. Ahead, you'll find all of the best deals from all of your favorite outposts. Trust: These Presidents' Day weekend appliance sales are too good to miss out on.

To start, the holiday falls on February 19, but many retailers and brands will begin hosting early sales leading up to that day. This means you can start saving sooner rather than later. Now is a great time to shop because so many retailers discount their best-selling products, like mattresses, furniture, and appliances, which are rarely affordable. The best part? These products will probably get even cheaper as the holiday nears.

What Are the Best Presidents' Day Appliance Sales?

We spent hours (really, hours) in hot pursuit of the best Presidents' Day appliance sales, and we're pretty impressed with what we found. If you're wondering what constitutes an appliance, we're using the term pretty loosely here: It can be anything from a smart kitchen gadget to a household cleaning tool. Cords not required.

Can You Shop Presidents' Day Deals Online?

Luckily for you, all of your favorite go-to brands and stores are offering deals online, so there's no need to get off your couch to score an amazing sale on something you've wanted for a while, like a new blender, cordless vacuum cleaner, or retro-style fridge.

Without further ado, shop the best Presidents' Day appliance deals for 2024 below.



Amazon Appliance Sales

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop because there are sales every day of the year. Presidents' Day, however, features even more sales, and we're sharing our favorite ones. Though the prices change sometimes daily, it's safe to say that you can score up to 30 percent off appliances—at least that was the deal last year!

Echo Dot

Shop Now Echo Dot amazon.com $34.99

20V MAX Cordless Vacuum

Shop Now 20V MAX Cordless Vacuum amazon.com $99.99

BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor

Shop Now BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor amazon.com $114.90

Wayfair Appliance Sales

Wayfair may be a bit more home-specific than Amazon is, but the one thing the two online-only retailers have in common is their enormous inventories. For Presidents' Day this year, Wayfair is offering up to a whopping 50 percent off select appliances.

4-Piece Kitchen Package

Shop Now 4-Piece Kitchen Package wayfair.com $4607.00

Front Load Washer

Shop Now Front Load Washer wayfair.com $944.10

Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner

Shop Now Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner wayfair.com $49.99

Nordstrom Appliance Sales

Nordstrom is normally where we go for beauty and closet must-haves, but we were pleasantly surprised to find useful kitchen appliances on the site. There aren't nearly as many options on offer as, say Amazon, but quality over quantity, right? Save up to 20 percent off kitchen gadgets here.

Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

Shop Now Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker nordstrom.com $199.99

8-Quart Pressure Cooker

Shop Now 8-Quart Pressure Cooker nordstrom.com $149.99

Enfinigy Coffee Bean Grinder

Shop Now Enfinigy Coffee Bean Grinder nordstrom.com $149.99

Lowe's Appliance Sales

Lowe's, on the other hand, is like the holy grail of appliances—no matter what you're looking for. From snow shovels to vacuum cleaners, Lowe's has everything. Save more than 20 percent off select appliances online from now until February 19.

12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer

Shop Now 12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer lowes.com $488.00

27-cu ft French Door Refrigerator

Shop Now 27-cu ft French Door Refrigerator lowes.com $1299.00

Microwave

Shop Now Microwave lowes.com $249.00

Walmart Appliance Sales



We've probably all heard that Walmart is the biggest retailer in the world, so it should come as no surprise that there are a ton of amazing appliance deals. Think discounts up to 50 percent off on all your favorite brands.

Touchscreen Air Fryer

Shop Now Touchscreen Air Fryer walmart.com $69.00

Roomba

Shop Now Roomba walmart.com $169.00

Portable Countertop Dishwasher

Shop Now Portable Countertop Dishwasher walmart.com $279.99

Shop More Presidents' Day Sales

