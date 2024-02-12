Here's Where To Shop For The Best Presidents' Day Appliance Sales

Whether you're shopping for coffee makers or washing machines, you've probably noticed that appliances don't come cheap. Enter: Presidents' Day appliance sales that make that nifty gadget you've been eyeing well within reach. So if you're in the market for a new tool for your home, Women's Health has got you covered. Ahead, you'll find all of the best deals from all of your favorite outposts. Trust: These Presidents' Day weekend appliance sales are too good to miss out on.

To start, the holiday falls on February 19, but many retailers and brands will begin hosting early sales leading up to that day. This means you can start saving sooner rather than later. Now is a great time to shop because so many retailers discount their best-selling products, like mattresses, furniture, and appliances, which are rarely affordable. The best part? These products will probably get even cheaper as the holiday nears.

What Are the Best Presidents' Day Appliance Sales?

We spent hours (really, hours) in hot pursuit of the best Presidents' Day appliance sales, and we're pretty impressed with what we found. If you're wondering what constitutes an appliance, we're using the term pretty loosely here: It can be anything from a smart kitchen gadget to a household cleaning tool. Cords not required.

Can You Shop Presidents' Day Deals Online?

Luckily for you, all of your favorite go-to brands and stores are offering deals online, so there's no need to get off your couch to score an amazing sale on something you've wanted for a while, like a new blender, cordless vacuum cleaner, or retro-style fridge.

Without further ado, shop the best Presidents' Day appliance deals for 2024 below.

Amazon Appliance Sales

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop because there are sales every day of the year. Presidents' Day, however, features even more sales, and we're sharing our favorite ones. Though the prices change sometimes daily, it's safe to say that you can score up to 30 percent off appliances—at least that was the deal last year!

Echo Dot

Echo Dot

$34.99

Shop Now

Echo Dot

amazon.com

$34.99

20V MAX Cordless Vacuum

20V MAX Cordless Vacuum

$99.99

Shop Now

20V MAX Cordless Vacuum

amazon.com

$99.99

BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor

BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor

$114.90

Shop Now

BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor

amazon.com

$114.90

Wayfair Appliance Sales

Wayfair may be a bit more home-specific than Amazon is, but the one thing the two online-only retailers have in common is their enormous inventories. For Presidents' Day this year, Wayfair is offering up to a whopping 50 percent off select appliances.

4-Piece Kitchen Package

4-Piece Kitchen Package

$4607.00

Front Load Washer

Front Load Washer

$944.10

Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner

Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner

$49.99

Nordstrom Appliance Sales

Nordstrom is normally where we go for beauty and closet must-haves, but we were pleasantly surprised to find useful kitchen appliances on the site. There aren't nearly as many options on offer as, say Amazon, but quality over quantity, right? Save up to 20 percent off kitchen gadgets here.

Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

$199.99

Shop Now

Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

nordstrom.com

$199.99

8-Quart Pressure Cooker

8-Quart Pressure Cooker

$149.99

Shop Now

8-Quart Pressure Cooker

nordstrom.com

$149.99

Enfinigy Coffee Bean Grinder

Enfinigy Coffee Bean Grinder

$149.99

Shop Now

Enfinigy Coffee Bean Grinder

nordstrom.com

$149.99

Lowe's Appliance Sales

Lowe's, on the other hand, is like the holy grail of appliances—no matter what you're looking for. From snow shovels to vacuum cleaners, Lowe's has everything. Save more than 20 percent off select appliances online from now until February 19.

12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer

12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer

$488.00

Shop Now

12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer

lowes.com

$488.00

27-cu ft French Door Refrigerator

27-cu ft French Door Refrigerator

$1299.00

Shop Now

27-cu ft French Door Refrigerator

lowes.com

$1299.00

Microwave

Microwave

$249.00

Shop Now

Microwave

lowes.com

$249.00

Walmart Appliance Sales

We've probably all heard that Walmart is the biggest retailer in the world, so it should come as no surprise that there are a ton of amazing appliance deals. Think discounts up to 50 percent off on all your favorite brands.

Touchscreen Air Fryer

Touchscreen Air Fryer

$69.00

Shop Now

Touchscreen Air Fryer

walmart.com

$69.00

Roomba

Roomba

$169.00

Portable Countertop Dishwasher

Portable Countertop Dishwasher

$279.99

Shop More Presidents' Day Sales

